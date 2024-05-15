GO GREEN FOR GREENWOOD Initiative
#GOGREENFORGREENWOOD May 30th - June 1stTULSA, OK, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach the commemoration of the tragic events that unfolded in 1921 within the Greenwood community, we open our arms to all Tulsa businesses, organizations, and individuals, urging them to join us in “GOING GREEN” in remembrance.
In tribute to the indomitable spirit and enduring legacy of the Greenwood district, we are proud to unveil the GO GREEN FOR GREENWOOD Remembrance initiative. We call upon all Tulsa companies to unite with us by illuminating their business lights downtown Tulsa and beyond in solid green from May 30th to June 1st, marking the commencement of this annual tradition. Don your green attire and share your support on social media using the hashtag #GoGreenForGreenwood.
The driving forces behind this initiative are Anthony “Greenwood” Williams, a devoted entrepreneur and advocate for the Greenwood community, and Niyo Little Thunder Pearson, Sr., a distinguished global cybersecurity expert and community champion. Together with esteemed organizations and individuals, we stand united in preserving the memory of Greenwood and nurturing its ongoing revitalization.
Participating Organizations and Companies:
- Cox Convention Center
- BOK Center
- Black Wall Street Chamber
- Greenwood Chamber of Commerce
- American Waste Control
- Downtown Tulsa Partnership
Business and City Advocates:
- Michael Amberg, Oak View Group
- Kuma Roberts, Executive Director, Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce
- Dr. Freeman Culver III, President/CEO, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce
- Greater Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission, Commissioners from 2022 to 2024
We believe that by coming together as a community and shining a light on Greenwood, we can honor its past while nurturing its future. Your participation in this initiative plays a vital role in amplifying our message and ensuring that the legacy of Greenwood remains alive in the hearts and minds of people everywhere.
