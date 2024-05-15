True Heart Records Launches in Evansville IN
New Indie label is led by industry veteran Jeff Popka
True Heart Records, a new record label and event management company, has officially launched under the leadership of independent music veteran Jeff Popka. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Popka brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for supporting emerging artists to this new venture.
Based in Evansville, IN, True Heart Records aims to become a beacon for independent musicians seeking a supportive and artist-centric platform to amplify their voices and share their music with the world. As the founder of Texas Indie Fest in Austin, TX, a renowned event during South By Southwest (SXSW), Popka has a proven track record of nurturing talent and fostering vibrant music communities.
"True Heart Records is more than just a record label; it's a home for artists who are passionate about their craft and eager to connect with audiences on a deeper level," said Jeff Popka, Founder and CEO of True Heart Records. "We believe in the power of music to inspire, uplift, and unite, and we're committed to providing artists with the resources and support they need to thrive in today's ever-evolving music industry."
Popka's extensive experience in the music industry includes serving as a former record label CEO and hosting and creating multiple successful radio shows, including IOA Radio, Cookies N Beer, and Big Bad Boom. Currently, he hosts the alternative rock show IOA2.0, further solidifying his dedication to promoting diverse musical genres and fostering community engagement.
In addition to his work in radio and event management, Popka has spearheaded initiatives such as The Growlers Sessions, which have been filmed and presented in various locations across the country, including Murfreesboro, TN, Reno, NV, and Lynn, MA. He has also served as the creator and Executive Producer for three national music tours to SXSW: the Abolitionist Tour, the Ascension Tour, and the Revolution Tour.
True Heart Records is poised to make a significant impact on the music landscape, offering artists a range of services, including artist development, recording, distribution, and live event management. With a commitment to authenticity, integrity, and innovation, True Heart Records is dedicated to empowering artists to share their truest selves and connect with audiences worldwide.
For more information about True Heart Records and to stay updated on upcoming releases and events, visit https://www.blogtalkradio.com/trueheartrecords
