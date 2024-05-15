Sydney’s Globally Renowned Bagpiper Barry Gray Launches Online School To Keep Art Alive
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barry Gray, a distinguished bagpiper, with a remarkable history of performances, awards, and contributions to the musical community, has announced the launch of the Sydney School of Piping and Drumming's newest teaching aid., a fully revised Millennium Method. Aimed at preserving and revitalizing the art of bagpiping, this innovative platform, which boasts both in-person and online learning programs is determined to make learning more accessible and engaging for students worldwide.
A Vision to Revitalize Bagpiping
Despite concerns that bagpiping is a diminishing art, Barry Gray’s passion and dedication have led to the creation of a teaching platform like no other. "I’ve always been told bagpiping is a dying art, but my experience says otherwise. There’s a vibrant, global community eager to learn and preserve this tradition - that is ever-changing, evolving, and adapting to today's musical tastes.,” Gray comments. His motivation stems from a deep-seated desire to share his knowledge and the limitations of time and geography that have previously restricted his teaching capabilities.
With an impressive waitlist and students willing to travel extensive distances for lessons, Barry knew he needed a solution that could reach a broader audience. Thus, the idea for a digital tutor, The Millennium Method was born, featuring over 530 videos covering a comprehensive range of bagpiping techniques and pieces. "This method has proven successful, with some of his students winning a world championship in Glasgow who are from Malaysia. It’s a testament to the effectiveness of our teaching approach," Gray proudly states.
Barry Gray’s teaching system, introduces a colour code system that simplifies learning for students. "I teach in colour and pulse, making it easier for people to understand and follow along," he explains. This innovative method is designed not just for individual learning but also equips students to teach others in the same engaging manner.
The launch of this online school complements Gray’s existing endeavors with Pipers of Distinction, a service providing professional bagpipers for events across the globe. Established in 1983, Pipers of Distinction is synonymous with excellence, supplying musicians for high-profile clients and events, including performances with Sir Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams and John Farnham.
Bringing Bagpiping into the Digital Age
Barry Gray’s credentials are unparalleled. With over 50 years of experience, participation in world-renowned bands, numerous solo championships, and appearances alongside global music icons, his expertise is undisputed. Gray's contributions to the bagpiping community extend's beyond performances, encompassing adjudication, instruction, composing, and leadership roles in various pipe band's and pipe band associations.
This new educational platform marks a significant milestone in bringing the art of bagpiping into the digital age, making it accessible to anyone with a passion for learning this unique instrument. "Our goal is to ensure that the bagpipe’s haunting melodies and evocative sounds continue to resonate and inspire future generations and tomorrows champions, and is accessible to all, anywhere in the world" is how Gray reflects on his ambitions for the school.
Join the Revolution in Bagpipe Learning
For those interested in learning from a legend in the comfort of their own home or to find out more about Barry Gray’s innovative approach to teaching bagpiping, visit www.sydneyschoolofpipinganddrumming.com.au or www.pipersofdistinction.com.
Barry Gray
Sydney School of Piping and Drumming
pipers02@optusnet.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook