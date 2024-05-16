Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,980 in the last 365 days.

Massage Therapy Services at Advantage Chiropractic Offer Pain Relief in Coopersburg

Advantage Chiropractic offers specialized massage therapy services in Coopersburg aimed at providing effective pain relief and enhancing chiropractic outcomes.

Our massage therapy techniques integrate seamlessly with chiropractic care, addressing these critical areas to provide lasting relief and improved mobility.”
— Dr. Daniel Watters
COOPERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Chiropractic, a leading pain relief specialist and chiropractor in Coopersburg, offers advanced massage therapy. This service is specifically designed to target and treat the root causes of persistent pain using trigger point therapy—an approach noted for its effectiveness in alleviating chronic pain conditions.

"Many people suffer from recurring pain because traditional treatments often overlook trigger points," said Dr. Daniel Watters, chiropractor at Advantage Chiropractic. "Our massage therapy techniques integrate seamlessly with chiropractic care, addressing these critical areas to provide lasting relief and improved mobility."

Advantage Chiropractic's services are particularly beneficial for patients experiencing symptoms that typical medical interventions have failed to resolve. These include headaches, neck and jaw pain, low back pain, and even symptoms associated with carpal tunnel syndrome. By focusing on trigger points, the therapy helps eliminate pain at its source, rather than merely masking symptoms.

Patients in Coopersburg seeking a holistic approach to pain management are encouraged to contact Advantage Chiropractic to learn more about how massage therapy can provide significant relief and enhance overall well-being.

Visit https://coopersburgchiropractic.com to learn more or to schedule an appointment.  

About Advantage Chiropractic: Advantage Chiropractic, led by Dr. Daniel Watters, stands as a premier chiropractor in Coopersburg, offering exceptional chiropractic care and massage therapy in Coopersburg since 1984. Specializing in musculoskeletal dysfunction, including muscular injury and joint dysfunction, the practice is dedicated to enhancing patient well-being through a comprehensive suite of services such as chiropractic adjustments, sports massage, rehabilitative exercises, and more. With a commitment to affordable care and a welcoming environment, Coopersburg Chiropractic is the go-to Lehigh Valley chiropractor for individuals seeking to improve their health and lead an active lifestyle. To learn more, visit https://coopersburgchiropractic.com/.  

Dr. Daniel Watters
Advantage Chiropractic
+1 610-282-4777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Massage Therapy Services at Advantage Chiropractic Offer Pain Relief in Coopersburg

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more