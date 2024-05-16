Massage Therapy Services at Advantage Chiropractic Offer Pain Relief in Coopersburg
Advantage Chiropractic offers specialized massage therapy services in Coopersburg aimed at providing effective pain relief and enhancing chiropractic outcomes.
Our massage therapy techniques integrate seamlessly with chiropractic care, addressing these critical areas to provide lasting relief and improved mobility.”COOPERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Chiropractic, a leading pain relief specialist and chiropractor in Coopersburg, offers advanced massage therapy. This service is specifically designed to target and treat the root causes of persistent pain using trigger point therapy—an approach noted for its effectiveness in alleviating chronic pain conditions.
— Dr. Daniel Watters
"Many people suffer from recurring pain because traditional treatments often overlook trigger points," said Dr. Daniel Watters, chiropractor at Advantage Chiropractic. "Our massage therapy techniques integrate seamlessly with chiropractic care, addressing these critical areas to provide lasting relief and improved mobility."
Advantage Chiropractic's services are particularly beneficial for patients experiencing symptoms that typical medical interventions have failed to resolve. These include headaches, neck and jaw pain, low back pain, and even symptoms associated with carpal tunnel syndrome. By focusing on trigger points, the therapy helps eliminate pain at its source, rather than merely masking symptoms.
Patients in Coopersburg seeking a holistic approach to pain management are encouraged to contact Advantage Chiropractic to learn more about how massage therapy can provide significant relief and enhance overall well-being.
Visit https://coopersburgchiropractic.com to learn more or to schedule an appointment.
About Advantage Chiropractic: Advantage Chiropractic, led by Dr. Daniel Watters, stands as a premier chiropractor in Coopersburg, offering exceptional chiropractic care and massage therapy in Coopersburg since 1984. Specializing in musculoskeletal dysfunction, including muscular injury and joint dysfunction, the practice is dedicated to enhancing patient well-being through a comprehensive suite of services such as chiropractic adjustments, sports massage, rehabilitative exercises, and more. With a commitment to affordable care and a welcoming environment, Coopersburg Chiropractic is the go-to Lehigh Valley chiropractor for individuals seeking to improve their health and lead an active lifestyle. To learn more, visit https://coopersburgchiropractic.com/.
Dr. Daniel Watters
Advantage Chiropractic
+1 610-282-4777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook