AV-Comparatives Releases Global Threat Report: Efficacy of Cybersecurity Solutions for Enterprises 2024 (1)

Published 4 times a year, the report serves as a guide on Cybersecurity solutions, offering insights for CISOs, analysts, and technology buyers globally.

Our latest quarterly report distils complex data into clear, precise insights, enabling IT managers and CISOs to decisively fortify their defences.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, ÖSTERREICH, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the ISO certified cybersecurity test lab, has published its much-anticipated quarterly Global Threat Report, providing a comprehensive analysis of cybersecurity solutions' effectiveness in protecting enterprises against cyber threats. This rigorous evaluation covers a broad spectrum of products, including EPP, XDR, EDR, EPR, and MDR.

Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-march-april-2024-factsheet/

Tested Cybersecurity and Antivirus Solutions:
Avast Ultimate Business Security
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium
CISCO Secure Endpoint Essentials
CrowdStrike Falcon Pro
Elastic Security
ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud
G Data Endpoint Protection Business
K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced
Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select, with KSC
Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager
NetSecurity ThreatResponder
Rapid7 InsightIDR
SenseOn Platform with EPP
Sophos Intercept X Advanced
Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS)
VIPRE Endpoint Detection & Response
VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard

The methodology, grounded in real-world test cases and statistical validity, ensures the findings are both reliable and relevant to current security challenges. The report delivers independent insights crucial for IT managers, CISOs, and technology buyers tasked with fortifying enterprise defences.

With cybersecurity at a critical juncture, this report underscores AV-Comparatives' role as a trusted authority, offering clear, in-depth guidance on selecting robust cybersecurity solutions.

The findings are indispensable for professionals seeking data-driven insights for strategic decision-making in cybersecurity procurement.

About AV-Comparatives:
As a beacon of excellence in security software testing, AV-Comparatives provides independent, accurate evaluations of cybersecurity and antivirus solutions. With extensive in-the-wild threat collections for real-world simulation testing, our results are a reliable resource for enterprises, organisations, analysts journalists and institutions globally. Our certification is a recognised standard of excellence in software performance.

Results available for all leading cybersecurity vendors

EPR - Endpoint Prevention and Response
EPP - Antivirus Endpoint Protection Platform
XDR - Extended Detection and Response
EDR - Endpoint Detection and Response
ATP - Advanced Threat Protection
NGFW - Next Generation Firewalls
SASE - Secure Access Service Edge
APP - Anti-Phishing Protection
IoT - Cyberphysical Systems
and many more www.av-comparatives.org/enterprise/test-methods/

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

