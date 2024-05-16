AV-Comparatives Releases Global Threat Report: Efficacy of Cybersecurity Solutions for Enterprises 2024 (1)
Liste der 17 im Business Security Test März-April 2024 verwendeten Produkte, mit Logos und Versionsnummer
Logo AV-Comparatives
Published 4 times a year, the report serves as a guide on Cybersecurity solutions, offering insights for CISOs, analysts, and technology buyers globally.
Our latest quarterly report distils complex data into clear, precise insights, enabling IT managers and CISOs to decisively fortify their defences.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, ÖSTERREICH, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the ISO certified cybersecurity test lab, has published its much-anticipated quarterly Global Threat Report, providing a comprehensive analysis of cybersecurity solutions' effectiveness in protecting enterprises against cyber threats. This rigorous evaluation covers a broad spectrum of products, including EPP, XDR, EDR, EPR, and MDR.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-march-april-2024-factsheet/
Tested Cybersecurity and Antivirus Solutions:
Avast Ultimate Business Security
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium
CISCO Secure Endpoint Essentials
CrowdStrike Falcon Pro
Elastic Security
ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud
G Data Endpoint Protection Business
K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced
Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select, with KSC
Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager
NetSecurity ThreatResponder
Rapid7 InsightIDR
SenseOn Platform with EPP
Sophos Intercept X Advanced
Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS)
VIPRE Endpoint Detection & Response
VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard
The methodology, grounded in real-world test cases and statistical validity, ensures the findings are both reliable and relevant to current security challenges. The report delivers independent insights crucial for IT managers, CISOs, and technology buyers tasked with fortifying enterprise defences.
With cybersecurity at a critical juncture, this report underscores AV-Comparatives' role as a trusted authority, offering clear, in-depth guidance on selecting robust cybersecurity solutions.
The findings are indispensable for professionals seeking data-driven insights for strategic decision-making in cybersecurity procurement.
About AV-Comparatives:
As a beacon of excellence in security software testing, AV-Comparatives provides independent, accurate evaluations of cybersecurity and antivirus solutions. With extensive in-the-wild threat collections for real-world simulation testing, our results are a reliable resource for enterprises, organisations, analysts journalists and institutions globally. Our certification is a recognised standard of excellence in software performance.
Results available for all leading cybersecurity vendors
EPR - Endpoint Prevention and Response
EPP - Antivirus Endpoint Protection Platform
XDR - Extended Detection and Response
EDR - Endpoint Detection and Response
ATP - Advanced Threat Protection
NGFW - Next Generation Firewalls
SASE - Secure Access Service Edge
APP - Anti-Phishing Protection
IoT - Cyberphysical Systems
and many more www.av-comparatives.org/enterprise/test-methods/
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn