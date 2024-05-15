Defects in integrin complex formation promote CHKB-mediated muscular dystrophy

Introduction

The specialized plasma membrane of skeletal muscle, called sarcolemma, transmits force and is subjected to substantial stress during muscle contraction (1). To transmit and withstand force, the sarcolemma is firmly attached to the ECM via sub-membranous Z-line associated structures called costameres. The costamere is akin to the more well-known focal adhesion complex present in most cells and consist of two major protein complexes: the dystrophin-glycoprotein complex (DGC) and the integrin-vinculin-talin complex (2, 3). The costamere is a critical structural anchor for the sarcomere by providing support during muscle contraction. The importance of proper costamere function in health and disease is apparent as of the over 30 genes, where variants can cause muscular dystrophy; many are in genes encoding DGC complex proteins (4, 5, 6, 7).

A thought-provoking form of muscular dystrophy is because of autosomal recessive loss of function of the CHKB gene (#602541; OMIM) (8, 9, 10). CHKB-mediated muscular dystrophy is the only defect in the synthesis of a major membrane lipid known to cause a muscular dystrophy (9, 10, 11, 12, 13). CHKB encodes choline kinase β, the first enzymatic step in the synthesis of phosphatidylcholine (PC), the most abundant phospholipid in eukaryotic membranes comprising 40–60% of total phospholipid in most eukaryotic cell types (14, 15, 16). Human (and mouse) contain a second choline kinase isoform encoded by the CHKA gene, and together with CHKB, provide the total choline kinase capacity for PC synthesis via the Kennedy pathway (15, 16). In mice, loss of CHKB function results in a muscular dystrophy that present a rostrocaudal gradient with proximal muscle most affected (10, 17). Interestingly expression of the Chka gene in mice modulates the muscular dystrophy phenotype of its ortholog Chkb as (i) in Chkb−/− mice the affected proximal muscles show a decrease in Chka protein level, whereas unaffected distal muscles show an increase Chka level, and (ii) viral-mediated expression of Chka in affected muscle of Chkb−/− mice ameliorated the muscular dystrophy phenotype (17, 18, 19, 20). Thus, near complete loss of function of choline kinase in muscle is necessary for the muscular dystrophy to arise. Interestingly the level of the product, PC, of the Kennedy pathway is unchanged in affected muscle in CHKB muscular dystrophy patients and in Chkb−/− mice as there is in increase in PC uptake from serum (17, 19). Instead a plethora of lipid metabolic defects occur because of an inability of cells to consume a downstream substrate of this pathway, diacylglycerol (DG) and the upstream substrates that produce it. The result is a temporal change in lipid metabolism in affected muscle beginning with an inability to consume fatty acids for use as energy in the early stage of the disease followed by shunting of fatty acids into triacylglycerol (TG) and an accumulation of lipid droplets in affected muscle as the disease progresses, providing yet another example of the integrated metabolic circuitry regulating lipid metabolism (19, 21, 22). If there are changes in other lipids, and if these affect the etiology of CHKB-mediated muscular dystrophy, have yet to be determined.

Loss of plasma membrane integrity in affected muscle is a hallmark of muscular dystrophies, and consistent with this an increase in creatine kinase level is observed in plasma of CHKB patients and Chkb−/− mice (6, 9, 11). It is well known that membrane lipid composition and localization play an important role in the maintenance of membrane integrity, however, as the level of the major membrane phospholipid PC was unchanged in affected muscle in Chkb−/− mice, it is unclear how membrane integrity is breached (10, 17). Interestingly, the DGC complex has been demonstrated to be intact in affected muscle in Chkb−/− mice; thus, how loss of choline kinase activity causes muscle cells lose integrity is unclear (10, 17). In this study, we focused on the integrin-vinculin-talin complex as many of its components are amphipathic proteins that exist in inactive soluble forms and are recruited to the plasma membrane to ensure proper costamere formation. The major recruiter of the amphipathic proteins of the integrin-vinculin-talin complex to the plasma membrane is phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate (PI(4,5)P 2 ) (23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28). PI(4,5)P 2 is a minor lipid present as less than 1% of total phospholipid in cells, but it is highly enriched on the inner leaflet of the plasma membrane (26). PI(4,5)P 2 binding for plasma membrane binding and localization by vinculin, talin, and α-actinin are all necessary for proper function of the components of the integrin-vinculin-talin complex at the costamere (24, 25, 26, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33). Specifically, PI(4,5)P 2 binding by vinculin results in unmasking of binding sites for the integrin-vinculin-talin costamere proteins α-actinin, talin, and actin (23, 24, 25, 29). Mutants of vinculin deficient in PI(4,5)P 2 binding are non-functional (3, 34). PI(4,5)P 2 also binds α-actinin and PI(4,5)P 2 binding is thought to be required for α-actinin to bind and cross-link actin (29, 30, 31, 35). The third PI(4,5)P 2 binding protein within the integrin-vinculin-talin complex is talin. The binding of vinculin to talin, and vice versa, is thought to be required for function of the integrin-vinculin-talin complex (32, 36). Talin provides the direct link to the ERM via its binding to integrins. PI(4,5)P 2 binding by talin is believed to be necessary for integrin clustering, which in turn mechanically connects this costamere complex to the ECM to facilitate muscle contraction (23, 27, 32, 33, 36, 37).