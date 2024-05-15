CNC Training & Education Open House: How Schools are Preparing Students for Machining Careers

A student learns machining skills on an industrial CNC mill

Wisconsin technical educators and manufacturers can see how we're building a pipeline of CNC machining talent for the industrial workforce.

MEQUON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for skilled CNC machinists continues to rise, educational institutions and industries are joining forces to bridge the gap between education and employment. LAB Midwest, in partnership with FANUC America, Pindel Global Precision, and Levil Technology, is proud to announce its upcoming CNC Training & Education Open House on June 20th.

CNC machining offers lucrative and in-demand career opportunities, but the path to success in this field requires collaboration between educators and industry professionals. The open house aims to showcase how schools are preparing students for machining careers through innovative training programs and cutting-edge technology.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the journey of a student learning machining skills, from part design to CNC programming and machine setup, to fabrication and final inspection. The event will feature demonstrations of CNC machining simulators, mills, lathes, and robot-tended machining centers equipped with FANUC controls, a global leader in CNC technology. Additionally, attendees will witness the integration of 3D scanners for inspection and a multifunctional 3D printer combined with a CNC mill.

Educators are encouraged to attend to discover the multitude of opportunities available for their students in the machining industry. Hands-on training on industry-leading machines is crucial for equipping students with the skills needed for successful careers. The open house will provide insights into building a tech-ed classroom tailored to teach CNC machining skills, as well as opportunities to connect with local companies willing to support educational programs.

Manufacturers seeking skilled machinists are also invited to explore how schools are preparing students for the careers they're hiring for. By partnering with educational institutions, manufacturers can play a vital role in exposing local students to CNC machining technology, skills, and career pathways.

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, June 20th, 2024

• Time: 12:00pm - 5:00pm

• Location: LAB Midwest, 6140 W. Executive Drive, Mequon, WI 53092

The open house welcomes attendees to drop by at their convenience.

To RSVP or for more information, please visit https://labmidwest.com/cnc-training-open-house/.

Don't miss this opportunity to discover how schools and industries are collaborating to prepare the next generation of CNC machinists. Join us at the CNC Training & Education Open House and be a part of shaping the future of manufacturing!

Note: Please confirm your attendance by RSVP to ensure adequate arrangements.