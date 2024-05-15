14 Million Checks Processed to Date: Zil Money

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B financial technology company, announced that it has successfully processed over 14 million checks to date, exemplifying the trust placed on the payment platform by customers. The company is known for innovations in the payments space and is committed to providing efficient, secure, and user-friendly payment solutions. Since its inception, Zil Money has dedicated itself to simplifying financial transactions for businesses and individuals.

The payment SaaS platform offers features to streamline check processing, including instant check printing from any printer, saving time and eliminating the need for pre-printed checks. It also supports electronic checks for easy online payments. The platform also offers mail check service at affordable costs domestically and in Canada.

Zil Money supports various payment options, including RTP, payment links, international transactions, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments, offering transaction flexibility. It also allows small and medium businesses to fund payroll by credit card, easing cash flow issues and providing benefits like credit card rewards and business expense write-offs. The cloud-based platform's pay-by-credit card feature lets businesses pay their payees even if the payee doesn't accept cards. The payee will receive the funds as ACH, wire, check, or virtual card without paying merchant fees.

Zil Money Corporation is the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money. The platform connects with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, allowing users to manage multiple accounts seamlessly. It integrates with top payroll and accounting software, simplifying financial management and enhancing business payment processes.

Zil Money has over 950,000 users and has processed over $75 billion in transactions. The company continuously enhances its user-friendly platform for global financial needs and offers a mobile app on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.