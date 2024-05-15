Eirdoc Online Doctor Sees Surge in Customer Volumes
Eirdoc Online Doctor has seen more than 185% increase in the number of patients requesting online GP consultations
The surge in customer volumes at Eirdoc Online Doctor reflects a growing awareness among Irish patients of the immense benefits telehealth offers.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eirdoc Online Doctor, a leading provider of telehealth services in Ireland, today announced a significant increase in customer volumes, reflecting the growing popularity of online doctor consultations in the country.
— Laura
"The surge in customer volumes at Eirdoc Online Doctor reflects a growing awareness among Irish patients of the immense benefits telehealth offers. It's not just about convenience, though eliminating long commutes and waiting rooms is certainly a plus. Telehealth empowers patients in rural areas or with busy schedules to access quality healthcare whenever they need it.
This improved accessibility can lead to earlier diagnoses, better management of chronic conditions, and ultimately, better health outcomes for all Irish citizens." said Laura, Head of Fianance at Eirdoc Online Doctor.
Eirdoc Online Doctor is also excited to announce the recent launch of ADHD and Autism Assessment services, which allows patients to access quick video consultation with our pscychiatrist. We are also proud to announce that we will soon launch a home test kit service and a blood testing service as well.
Eirdoc Online Doctor is a leading telehealth provider in Ireland, offering convenient and affordable access to qualified doctors via online video consultations. Our mission is to improve patient access to healthcare and empower patients to take charge of their well-being.
Visit http://www.eirdoc.com for more information.
Ali Zawwar
Eirdoc Online Doctor
+353 1 437 0962
info@eirdoc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Eirdoc Online Doctor