International observers to the European Parliament elections to hold press conference on Friday

BRUSSELS, 15 May 2024 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on 17 May on opening an observation mission to the forthcoming European Parliament elections.

What:

An introduction to the mandate and role of ODIHR’s Special Election Assessment Mission and its planned activities

The press conference will take place in English only.

Who:

Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission

When:

11:00 local time (GMT+2) on 17 May 2024

Where:

Anna Politkovskaya Room, SPAAK 0A50, European Parliament, Brussels

Registration:

Journalists with media accreditation for the European Parliament are welcome to attend the press conference in person

Journalists wishing to attend and ask questions remotely can connect via Interactio

The press conference can also be followed live via Parliament’s webstreaming.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities, please visit: Elections | OSCE

Media Contact:

Egor Tilpunov, Media Analyst: egor.tilpunov@odihr.eu, or +32466282135