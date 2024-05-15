Submit Release
International observers to the European Parliament elections to hold press conference on Friday

BRUSSELS, 15 May 2024 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on 17 May on opening an observation mission to the forthcoming European Parliament elections.

What: 

  • An introduction to the mandate and role of ODIHR’s Special Election Assessment Mission and its planned activities
  • The press conference will take place in English only.

Who: 

  • Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission

When: 

  • 11:00 local time (GMT+2) on 17 May 2024

Where:

  • Anna Politkovskaya Room, SPAAK 0A50, European Parliament, Brussels

Registration:

  • Journalists with media accreditation for the European Parliament are welcome to attend the press conference in person
  • Journalists wishing to attend and ask questions remotely can connect via Interactio
  • The press conference can also be followed live via Parliament’s webstreaming.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities, please visit: Elections | OSCE

Media Contact:          

Egor Tilpunov, Media Analyst: egor.tilpunov@odihr.eu, or +32466282135

