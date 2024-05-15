International observers to the European Parliament elections to hold press conference on Friday
BRUSSELS, 15 May 2024 – International election observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on 17 May on opening an observation mission to the forthcoming European Parliament elections.
What:
- An introduction to the mandate and role of ODIHR’s Special Election Assessment Mission and its planned activities
- The press conference will take place in English only.
Who:
- Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Head of the ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission
When:
- 11:00 local time (GMT+2) on 17 May 2024
Where:
- Anna Politkovskaya Room, SPAAK 0A50, European Parliament, Brussels
Registration:
- Journalists with media accreditation for the European Parliament are welcome to attend the press conference in person
- Journalists wishing to attend and ask questions remotely can connect via Interactio
- The press conference can also be followed live via Parliament’s webstreaming.
For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities, please visit: Elections | OSCE
Media Contact:
Egor Tilpunov, Media Analyst: egor.tilpunov@odihr.eu, or +32466282135