Stealth-iss.com Launches vCISO and Remediation Services to Combat the Increase in Ransomware Attacks

Stealth-iss.com, a leading cybersecurity company, has announced the launch of their new vCISO and remediation services to address the recent surge in ransomware attacks. With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and prevalent, it is crucial for businesses to have a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy in place. The new services offered by Stealth-iss.com aim to bridge the best practices gap and provide effective solutions for businesses of all sizes.

According to recent reports, ransomware attacks have increased by 62% in the past year, with businesses being the primary target. These attacks not only result in financial losses but also cause significant damage to a company's reputation and customer trust. In response to this alarming trend, Stealth-iss.com has developed a comprehensive vCISO (virtual Chief Information Security Officer) service to help businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture. The service includes regular security assessments, incident response planning, and ongoing monitoring to proactively identify and address potential threats.

Businesses have access to a team of knowledgeable cybersecurity experts through the vCISO service that Stealth-iss.com offers. These experts will collaborate closely with businesses to identify potential vulnerabilities and create a unique risk mitigation strategy. This service also includes a best practices gap analysis, which helps businesses identify areas where their current cybersecurity practices may be lacking.

Dasha Davies, President of Stealth-ISS Group Inc. and an expert in cybersecurity, risk, and compliance, said, "Probably the most important piece of this service is the 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities where our team is continuously monitoring and responding to risks in real-time to ensure immediate action is taken to protect the business. Since ransomware attacks are causing businesses to become increasingly concerned, we have introduced our vCISO, cleanup, and monitoring services. Our mission is to assist companies of all kinds in defending against cyberattacks on their priceless assets and data. With the help of our team of professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, we are certain that we can offer practical solutions to stop the rise in ransomware assaults."

In addition to the vCISO and remediation services, Stealth-iss.com also offers a range of other cybersecurity solutions, including threat detection and response, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and employee training. In a time where cyber attacks are on the rise, businesses need to take proactive measures to protect themselves. With the launch of their vCISO and remediation services, Stealth-iss.com is taking a step towards strengthening the cybersecurity landscape and helping businesses stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

With their expertise and dedication to protecting businesses from cyber threats, Stealth-iss.com is committed to making the digital world a safer place. For more information on their services, please visit their website at www.stealth-iss.com.