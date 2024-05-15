Dasha Davies, Cybersecurity Leader at Stealth-ISS Group Inc, Releases Essential AI Security Guide

BEYOND BINARY: AI AND CYBERSECURITY: A Journey through Innovation, Risk and Ethical Consideration for a Secure Tomorrow BEYOND BINARY: AI AND CYBERSECURITY: A Journey through Innovation, Risk and Ethical Consideration for a Secure Tomorrow

TAMPA, FL, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dasha Davies, President of Stealth-ISS Group Inc., a prominent cybersecurity consulting firm based in Tampa, has launched an impactful new book that discusses the critical intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity" BEYOND BINARY: AI AND CYBERSECURITY: A Journey through Innovation, Risk and Ethical Consideration for a Secure Tomorrow" Available for purchase on Amazon, this guide not only explores AI technology but emphasizes its implications on cybersecurity frameworks and societal norms.

"The integration of AI into our daily operations is inevitable, making understanding its cybersecurity risks and ethical considerations paramount," explains Dasha Davies. Her latest publication, aimed at demystifying AI from a cybersecurity perspective, is tailored for IT security professionals, technology policymakers, and AI ethics researchers. It sheds light on the broader societal impacts of AI, particularly how it reshapes data privacy and security practices.

Stealth-ISS Group Inc., known for its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, supports enterprises in navigating the complexities of information security, risk, governance and compliance. With a focus on proactive cybersecurity measures, the company offers services that range from consulting, risk assessment to incident response, ensuring robust defense mechanisms are in place against evolving digital threats. Further they also provide professional cyber security services including vCISO and managed security for clients globally.

Davies’s book is a timely resource amidst growing reliance on AI technologies, covering essential topics such as AI-driven security threats, the necessity of secure AI integrations, and safeguarding personal and corporate data. It serves as a crucial read for those invested in the future of secure, ethical AI deployments. The book was released in April 2024 and the first book signing and discussion panel about security and AI was held with Smart City Connect in Raleigh, NC. An event where Dasha Davies discussed the need for data protection in Smart City environments. She further reviewed opportunities and challenges that AI will introduce in the future for various industries and especially in Smart Cities.

