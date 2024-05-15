ESGTree and Together|Ensemble to Co-Host Sustainable Finance Experts Accelerating Canada’s Commitments to UN SDGs
WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESGTree, a leading environmental, social, governance (ESG) software platform for
private capital investors, and Together|Ensemble (TE), Canada’s national conference to
track progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), are
partnering to host Sustainable Finance Experts at this year’s conference in Waterloo,
Ontario.
This novel collaboration will bring together a diverse array of sustainability leaders from
across North America to Waterloo’s renowned innovation ecosystem.
As Organizing Partner, ESGTree will join the University of Waterloo and Government
of Canada to address how private capital investors can contribute more effectively to
the UN SDGs, through measures like Impact Investing, SDG Financing, and Socially
Responsible Investing (SRI). Its panel features leading voices from Pension Funds and
large Asset Managers to grassroots level Community Foundations that will lend their
unique perspectives on the intersections between Sustainable Finance and the SDGs.
“Through collecting and conversing, we can accelerate the adoption of sustainable
finance practices for a more resilient future,” said Majid Mirza, CEO of ESGTree.
The UN SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and
ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. Together|Ensemble provides
a vital, recurring opportunity for the private sector, academia, government, and civil
society to come together to evaluate their SDG progress and holistically address
Canada’s toughest sustainable development challenges.
Private capital markets play a unique role in achieving the SDGs as they have influence
over tens of thousands of companies worldwide. Private markets now control $14.7
trillion in AUM after growing at an annualized rate of 12.8% from 2012 to 2022, vastly
outpacing publicly traded stocks and bonds.
Key Conference Highlights:
- 200-250 delegates from Canada, the US and Mexico, encompassing seasoned
professionals from diverse sectors, including financial institutions, corporations,
academia, non-profit sector, government and students.
- The Sustainable Finance Stream will feature leading voices from University
Pension Plan, K1 Investment Management, FinDev Canada, Sarona Asset
Management, Deetken Impact, MEDA, Waterloo Region Community
Foundation, Smart Waterloo Region Innovation Lab, and others.
- Topics include sustainable finance, future cities, and the application of AI and
emerging technology for eco-innovation.
- Interactive and case study-based workshops.
- Bilingual format featuring live interpretation for all streamed sessions online.
Event Details:
• Date: May 28th
–29th, 2024
• Location: Balsillie School of International Affairs (BSIA). Some sessions will also
be streamed online
• Website: https://togetherensemble.ca/
About ESGTree
ESGTree provides tailored cloud-based solutions to help private market firms
streamline and optimize ESG reporting processes. Its platform allows firms to seamlessly
gather, analyze, benchmark and report their ESG data and that of their portfolio
companies through powerful automation tools. ESGTree’s carbon calculator,
customizable ESG frameworks, multi-level report reviewing, trends analysis dashboard
and other features transform ESG from a reported burden into a value creation activity.
Majid Mirza
ESGTree
