ESGTree and Together|Ensemble to Co-Host Sustainable Finance Experts Accelerating Canada’s Commitments to UN SDGs

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESGTree, a leading environmental, social, governance (ESG) software platform forprivate capital investors, and Together|Ensemble (TE), Canada’s national conference totrack progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), arepartnering to host Sustainable Finance Experts at this year’s conference in Waterloo,Ontario.This novel collaboration will bring together a diverse array of sustainability leaders fromacross North America to Waterloo’s renowned innovation ecosystem.As Organizing Partner, ESGTree will join the University of Waterloo and Governmentof Canada to address how private capital investors can contribute more effectively tothe UN SDGs, through measures like Impact Investing, SDG Financing, and SociallyResponsible Investing (SRI). Its panel features leading voices from Pension Funds andlarge Asset Managers to grassroots level Community Foundations that will lend theirunique perspectives on the intersections between Sustainable Finance and the SDGs.“Through collecting and conversing, we can accelerate the adoption of sustainablefinance practices for a more resilient future,” said Majid Mirza, CEO of ESGTree.The UN SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, andensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. Together|Ensemble providesa vital, recurring opportunity for the private sector, academia, government, and civilsociety to come together to evaluate their SDG progress and holistically addressCanada’s toughest sustainable development challenges.Private capital markets play a unique role in achieving the SDGs as they have influenceover tens of thousands of companies worldwide. Private markets now control $14.7trillion in AUM after growing at an annualized rate of 12.8% from 2012 to 2022, vastlyoutpacing publicly traded stocks and bonds.Key Conference Highlights:- 200-250 delegates from Canada, the US and Mexico, encompassing seasonedprofessionals from diverse sectors, including financial institutions, corporations,academia, non-profit sector, government and students.- The Sustainable Finance Stream will feature leading voices from UniversityPension Plan, K1 Investment Management, FinDev Canada, Sarona AssetManagement, Deetken Impact, MEDA, Waterloo Region CommunityFoundation, Smart Waterloo Region Innovation Lab, and others.- Topics include sustainable finance, future cities, and the application of AI andemerging technology for eco-innovation.- Interactive and case study-based workshops.- Bilingual format featuring live interpretation for all streamed sessions online.Event Details:• Date: May 28th–29th, 2024• Location: Balsillie School of International Affairs (BSIA). Some sessions will alsobe streamed online• Website: https://togetherensemble.ca/ About ESGTreeESGTree provides tailored cloud-based solutions to help private market firmsstreamline and optimize ESG reporting processes. Its platform allows firms to seamlesslygather, analyze, benchmark and report their ESG data and that of their portfoliocompanies through powerful automation tools. ESGTree’s carbon calculator,customizable ESG frameworks, multi-level report reviewing, trends analysis dashboardand other features transform ESG from a reported burden into a value creation activity.