EU Ambassador at UN Security Council: ‘Russia, stop your illegal war’

Addressing the UN Security Council on 14 May, the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations, Stavros Lambrinidis, called on Russia to stop its “systematic and brutal bombing of Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure right now”.

“Stop your illegal war, and the illegal means you are using to pursue it,” said Lambrinidis in his statement on behalf of the EU, its member states and EU candidate countries, including Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

He also said Russia and its leadership must be held “fully accountable” for waging a war of aggression and for other “most serious crimes” under international law and “for the massive damage they have caused”.

The EU Ambassador said that in the past weeks, Russia has continued its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, destroying a “significant portion of Ukraine’s energy generation capacity”.

“Many thousands of Ukrainians now lack access to electricity. Its missile attacks also continue on Odesa and other Black Sea ports, threatening the freedom of navigation and hindering grain and other deliveries to the global market. […] Indeed, there are credible reports of Russia using ‘double-tap strikes,’ where the second attack hits rescue workers,” he said.

Lambrinidis reiterated the EU’s support for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. He also welcomed Switzerland’s initiative to host a Summit on Peace in Ukraine next month and called on all states to participate.

Find out more

Press release