TEDx is Coming to the Treasure Coast: "Emerge" Event Set to Illuminate Minds with Ideas, Inspiration, and Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxPort Saint Lucie announces its highly anticipated event, themed "Emerge," to be held on Thursday, July 25th, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM EST. This exclusive gathering will take place at the River Walk Center located at 600 Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950.
TEDxPort Saint Lucie is bringing together a diverse lineup of speakers who are poised to share their groundbreaking ideas and stories, inspiring attendees to emerge into new realms of thought and action. This private event, made possible by the generous support of leading organizations, will offer a platform for innovative thinkers to ignite deep discussions and forge meaningful connections, in alignment with the TEDx mission.
The event is proudly sponsored by:
Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company
Helping Hands Community of the Treasure Coast Inc.
Minerly Media
These esteemed sponsors exemplify a commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting initiatives that drive positive change.
The event will feature thought-provoking talks from industry leaders including:
Gina Kunadian, Certified Massage Therapist & Women's Alcohol-Free Sobriety Coach
Jordan Bromberg, MD, FACP, Medical Director at Volunteers in Medicine Clinic
Cendie Stanford, Founder & CEO of ACEs Matter
Nathalie Ferrato, Independent Career Agent
Jonathan Almanzar, CEO & Co-Founder Chick’nCone & Ringleader
Mindi Fetterman, Founder & Visionary Leader of The Inner Truth Project
Pamela Furr, Visionary Leader, Author & Keynote Speaker at Puzzle Box Academy
About TEDx, x = independently organized event:
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED:
TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.
TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.
To learn more about TEDxPort Saint Lucie “Emerge” event visit https://www.tedxportsaintlucie.com/ and follow us on social media:
To learn more about TEDxPort Saint Lucie “Emerge” event visit https://www.tedxportsaintlucie.com/ and follow us on social media:
