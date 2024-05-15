Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,742 in the last 365 days.

The 2023 edition of the Gender Equality Organizational Assessment Tool (GEOAT) now available in Arabic, Portuguese, and Spanish

The WCO is pleased to launch newly translated editions of the Gender Equality Organizational Assessment Tool (GEOAT), now available in Arabic, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Initially launched in 2014, this self-assessment tool aims to assist Customs and Revenue Administrations in assessing their policies and practices internally (related to, for instance, human resource management) and externally (in their border operations and stakeholder relations) to identify how gender equality and diversity can be further enhanced on a cross-cutting basis within their administrations.

The 2023 updates, a significant milestone in our commitment to gender equality and diversity, were completed under the West Africa Security Project (WASP) framework. This collaboration between the WCO and the Central German Customs Authority, funded by the German Federal Foreign Office, has enriched the GEOAT with new indicators on communication, integrity, cross-cutting policies, recruitment and hiring, and health benefits. A new standalone chapter on security and safety has been added, covering indicators on risk profiling, collaboration with other border agencies and conduct and safety of employees. A new template has also been added, aimed at helping Members conduct an assessment with the help of the GEOAT indicators and prepare the elaboration of a dedicated GED action plan as a result of the findings.

The translation into Arabic, Portuguese, and Spanish of the 2023 edition of the GEOAT was made possible through the generous funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) and Global Affairs Canada (GAC) via the WCO Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme.

The WCO strongly encourages the use of the newly launched translations of the tool, as it will enable more Members to make assessments of their Administrations.

For questions regarding the update of the GEOAT, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org

You just read:

The 2023 edition of the Gender Equality Organizational Assessment Tool (GEOAT) now available in Arabic, Portuguese, and Spanish

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more