The 2023 edition of the Gender Equality Organizational Assessment Tool (GEOAT) now available in Arabic, Portuguese, and Spanish

The WCO is pleased to launch newly translated editions of the Gender Equality Organizational Assessment Tool (GEOAT), now available in Arabic, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Initially launched in 2014, this self-assessment tool aims to assist Customs and Revenue Administrations in assessing their policies and practices internally (related to, for instance, human resource management) and externally (in their border operations and stakeholder relations) to identify how gender equality and diversity can be further enhanced on a cross-cutting basis within their administrations.

The 2023 updates, a significant milestone in our commitment to gender equality and diversity, were completed under the West Africa Security Project (WASP) framework. This collaboration between the WCO and the Central German Customs Authority, funded by the German Federal Foreign Office, has enriched the GEOAT with new indicators on communication, integrity, cross-cutting policies, recruitment and hiring, and health benefits. A new standalone chapter on security and safety has been added, covering indicators on risk profiling, collaboration with other border agencies and conduct and safety of employees. A new template has also been added, aimed at helping Members conduct an assessment with the help of the GEOAT indicators and prepare the elaboration of a dedicated GED action plan as a result of the findings.

The translation into Arabic, Portuguese, and Spanish of the 2023 edition of the GEOAT was made possible through the generous funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) and Global Affairs Canada (GAC) via the WCO Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme.

The WCO strongly encourages the use of the newly launched translations of the tool, as it will enable more Members to make assessments of their Administrations.

For questions regarding the update of the GEOAT, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org