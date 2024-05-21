Blushield EMF Protection Devices Launch In UAE
Bringing revolutionary tech safety solutions to residents and businesses across the country.
Blushield devices redefine EMF protection by empowering your body to resonate with natural coherent frequencies. Customers claim improvements in cognitive ability, stress reduction & better sleep.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blushield is a global pioneer in the defence against electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and is excited to announce its arrival in the United Arab Emirates. For over 25 years, Blushield has been innovating and developing its EMF protection devices. These products are now available to UAE residents and businesses seeking innovative solutions to safeguard their health and well-being from Wi-Fi, 5G, and other electronic emissions.
Blushield’s revolutionary devices harness dual-band scalar field technology to create a protective environment that helps the body naturally resonate with harmonious frequencies rather than those that are emitted by our devices and communication networks. This proactive approach minimises the adverse effects of EMFs, offering measurable benefits like improved cognitive function, better sleep quality, and reduced immune stress.
“Blushield devices redefine EMF protection by empowering your body to resonate with natural coherent frequencies,” says Chris Pascoe, Managing Director, Middle East. “Our tests, studies and customer feedback demonstrate significant improvements in cognitive ability, stress reduction, better sleep and of course providing peace of mind for people who are aware about the health impacts and risks of over exposure of EMF. Blushield allows you to keep using your EMF transmitting devices while staying protected from the radiating frequencies.”
Key features of Blushield EMF Protection Devices include:
Dual-Band Scalar Field Protection: Two-layered scalar waves create an always-on protective field in the device’s range, these are naturally changing patterns that mimic nature. It is effective against 5G signals and EMF transmissions.
Clinical Validation: Peer-reviewed studies show improvements in cognitive function, heart rate variability, and voltage-gated calcium channels
Versatile Solutions: The range of stationary and portable product models like the C1 Ultimate Cube and Phi P01 Portable allow you to stay protected both at home and on the go
Blushield’s scalar field technology ensures the body tunes into healthier frequencies, reducing EMF-induced stress and improving overall well-being. To celebrate the UAE Launch, Blushield is offering a special introductory discount for customers, simply use the code EMFUAE at checkout when placing an order. Visit blushield.ae to learn more and find the ideal Blushield device for your lifestyle.
About Blushield
Blushield is a leader in innovative EMF protection technology, serving customers globally for over 25 years. With scientifically-backed devices that leverage scalar field tech, Blushield provides advanced EMF solutions to protect people and enhance their well-being while still being able to use their devices as desired.
