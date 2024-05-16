Compliance and Beyond: Preparing Leaders for the EU's New ESRS Reporting & Due Diligence Requirements
New EU sustainability rules for businesses. Gain expertise and navigate the new regulations with CSE's training program.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent approval of the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDD) marks a significant step towards integrating environmental and human rights considerations into business practices. This directive, impacting an estimated 5,300 companies, underscores the growing importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.
However, navigating this new regulatory landscape can be complex. Businesses face not only potential legal risk, but also a critical opportunity to build a more sustainable and resilient future.
CSE's Latest Research Points to the Power of Strategic ESG Integration
The latest research by the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) reveals a clear link between strong ESG strategies and financial performance. Companies with well-defined ESG practices are better equipped to manage risks and enhance market resilience. As investor focus on ESG intensifies, this translates to a competitive advantage.
To address the growing demand for ESG expertise, CSE offers the Europe | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Leadership Edition 2024. This program, attended by over 90% of FORTUNE 500 senior managers and VPs, equips leaders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the evolving regulatory environment.
Focus on New European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS)
A key feature of the program is its in-depth exploration of the upcoming ESRS standards. These new regulations mandate the preparation of standardized Sustainability Development Reports for a significant number of companies starting in 2024. Understanding and complying with ESRS will be critical for businesses operating within the EU.
Limited-Time Offer: Get Certified and Future-Proof Your Business
Europe | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Leadership Edition 2024 takes place on June 13, 14 & 17, 2024. Secure your spot and gain a competitive edge with our special 20% discount using code 20CSE (valid until 23/5/2024).
CSE is accredited by CMI and CPD to provide global training to Sustainability professionals and is also a GRI-certified training provider and stakeholder. We have trained and coached over 9,000 professionals across the globe, in areas such as ESG, Net-Zero, carbon footprint & life cycle analysis, and climate change leadership.
CSE’s trainings start and finish by making the business case for sustainability ESG. If a company cannot advance financially, they can’t help their community of stakeholders. That is why so many leading organizations send attendees to our training. We’ve worked with ROCHE, European Investment Bank, ENESEL Shipping, HENKEL, SHELL, HONEYWELL, DSV Panalpina, BAXTER Healthcare, MORGAN Advanced Materials, MORRISON Energy Services, ØRSTED Global, U-Earth Biotech, European Climate Foundation, AkzoNobel, ING Belgium, SODEXO and other and we have excellent feedback!
