ZEDAS GmbH Elevates Rail Software Excellence through Strategic Union with Arcadea Group

Fltr: Wolfgang Jahn, Founder and CEO of ZEDAS GmbH | Paul Yancich, Managing Director and Co-founder of Arcadea Group

SENFTENBERG, DEUTSCHLAND, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEDAS GmbH, a long-time leader in rail logistics and asset management software, announces its strategic investment from Arcadea Group, a preeminent, permanent-hold investor in global software businesses. This alliance will fuel ZEDAS’ continued growth in international markets, while ensuring a long-term, sustainable and innovative home in support of the company’s customers.

Following the transaction, Wolfgang Jahn, ZEDAS’ Founder and CEO, will maintain his position leading the business, and join the Board of Directors to help guide the business strategically for the long-term. In addition, the entire leadership team at ZEDAS will stay on board and continue to advance the business’ customer base, products, and service quality.

Paul Yancich, Managing Director and Co-founder of Arcadea Group, said, “ZEDAS stands out in the European rail market with its unrivaled customer roster and depth of product offerings, underscoring its preeminent solutions and reliability as compared to its competitors. In our comprehensive, global market analysis, ZEDAS emerged as the only enterprise-grade solution in Europe that's dependable for the long term. Many competitors are owned by private equity companies with only a short-term perspective, so they lack the stability and commitment that ZEDAS offers its existing and future customers. This partnership cements our position as a leader in the rail software industry globally and demonstrates our commitment to only partnering with the absolute best businesses within their markets.”

Wolfgang Jahn, Founder and CEO of ZEDAS, stated, “Aligning with Arcadea Group is a game-changer for us, propelling ZEDAS into a new era of efficiency, growth, and technological advancement – all attributes needed to ensure we continue providing enormous value to our incredible customers. Joining forces with a leading player like Arcadea, especially given their existing international presence in the rail market, will help us meet the growing demand we have seen in recent years.”

Daniel Eisen, Managing Director and Co-founder of Arcadea Group, added, “The Rail industry does not work in private equity time horizons, but instead is a market that should best be cared for over decades. Arcadea provides this long-term home, and we couldn’t be more excited to support the team and customers for decades to come.”

About ZEDAS GmbH

ZEDAS GmbH is a leading provider of software solutions for the logistics management of rail freight transportation and for the asset management of rolling stock and rail infrastructure. Since its foundation in 1990, the company has specialized in offering innovative IT solutions for railroad companies, infrastructure operators and rail logistics companies.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, strongly growing software companies over extremely long durations. Based in Toronto and investing globally, Arcadea leverages its significant permanent capital base to focus exclusively on businesses with long-term potential and ambitions.

