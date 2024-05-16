Coastal View Realty Receives Circle Of Excellence 2023 Diamond Award From Hampton Roads Realtors Association
Coastal View Realty, has been honored with the prestigious Diamond, Circle of Excellence 2023 award by the Hampton Roads Realtors Association.NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal View Realty, a leading real estate brokerage in Norfolk, VA, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Diamond, Circle of Excellence 2023 award by the Hampton Roads Realtors Association. This esteemed recognition places Coastal View Realty in the top 1% of realtors in the Norfolk, VA area.
Founded with a commitment to transcending the traditional bounds of real estate brokerage, Coastal View Realty has distinguished itself by excelling in facilitating property transactions while also prioritizing community impact and lasting relationships. The Circle of Excellence award reaffirms Coastal View Realty's dedication to excellence and its unwavering commitment to serving clients with integrity and professionalism.
"We are incredibly honored to receive the Circle of Excellence 2023 award from the Hampton Roads Realtors Association," said Sarah Wood Bigler, Founder and CEO of Coastal View Realty. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients. At Coastal View Realty, we are more than just real estate agents - we are trusted advisors, community advocates, and partners in our clients' journeys to finding their dream homes."
As a leading real estate brokerage in Norfolk, VA, Coastal View Realty specializes in helping clients navigate the local real estate market with confidence and expertise. With a focus on personalized service, trust, and integrity, Coastal View Realty is dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals and create lasting legacies within the communities they serve.
For more information about Coastal View Realty and its award-winning services, please visit Coastal View Realty's website or contact Sarah Wood Bigler at sarahwoodbigler@coastalviewrealty.net or 757-720-7415.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲:
At Coastal View Realty, we transcend the traditional bounds of real estate brokerage. While we excel in facilitating property transactions, our mission extends far beyond the mere buying and selling of homes. Our primary objective is to forge enduring connections and create lasting legacies within the communities we serve.
