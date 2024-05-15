Soil Analysis Technologies Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 1.39 Billion By 2034, Fact.MR

Soil Analysis Technologies Now Being Widely Used in Construction and Sports Industry: Fact.MR Analysis

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing importance of soil health for increasing agricultural yield is set to push the size of the global soil analysis technology market from US$ 770 million in 2024 to US$ 1.39 billion by the end of 2034, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently updated report.Soil analysis technologies are primarily used to monitor and detect essential nutrients in soil, such as calcium, nitrogen, magnesium, and potassium. Farmers are able to take effective decisions by analysis the nutrient and fertility profile of soil. Farming oriented countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and others are widely utilizing soil analysis technologies.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Strict rules and regulations related to agricultural productivity and environmental safety are further driving the soil analysis technology market growth. Sample testing is becoming popular among commercial agricultural farms to maintain their export chain.North America is key market for soil analysis technology providers. Popularity of ground sport and advancements in agricultural sector are creating profitable opportunities for soil analysis technology producers. The ongoing infrastructure development and new construction projects across the globe are also driving the demand for soil analysis technologies for safety testing and quality assurance of soil.Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal demand for soil analysis technologies is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034. The United States is forecasted to hold 45.6% of the North American market share by 2034.Revenue from soil analysis technologies in Japan is projected to reach US$ 106.4 million by 2034. Demand for soil analysis hardware and devices are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during the next 10 years.“Integration of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and smart sensors leading to advanced soil analysis technologies being used in several sectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key players in the soil analysis technology industry are Crop Nutrition, Laboratory Services Ltd., Duraroot, ALS Ltd, Kinsey Ag Services, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Actlabs, A&L Great Lakes Laboratories, Inc., A&L Canada Laboratories Inc., Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, AgroLab, Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc., Polytest Laboratories, AgroCares TechnologyCompetitive AnalysisSoil analysis technology has emerged as a profitable business to invest in. The ongoing developments in the field of agricultural testing such as introduction of smart sensors, IoT-based sensors, soil robotics, soil carbon foot printing are set to boost the revenues of soil analysis technology producers in the coming decade. The prominent companies are employing tactics such as mergers and collaborations to expand their product folio and market reach, while new companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop advanced soil analysis solutions.Seqana is a German start-up that offers a soil carbon monitoring platform to measure carbon stocks in the soil with the help of satellite imagery and machine learning.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:The Growing Role of Soil Analysis Technology in Infrastructure Development InitiativesSubstantial investments in infrastructure stemming from a multitude of ongoing development endeavors, bolstered by various government initiatives inviting foreign direct investments, are poised to pave the way for economic revitalization.Emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil are witnessing a surge in demand for new infrastructure, coupled with substantial expenditure to maintain existing infrastructure. Meanwhile, developed nations such as the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom are focusing on upgrading aging infrastructure through investment programs. This surge in infrastructure development is driving the need for routine soil testing to align with project specifications. Consequently, the escalating infrastructure development endeavors are directly fueling the growth of soil analysis technology sales for soil testing across different regions.Insights by country:In the United States, sports like golf, field hockey, football, and volleyball enjoy widespread popularity. To ensure the safety and quality of sports fields, soil analysis technologies are extensively employed for testing and quality assurance purposes. This need is particularly pronounced due to the presence of large commercial agricultural farms alongside small, family-owned operations across the country, driving an increased demand for agricultural technologies focused on nutrient and fertility testing.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Agriculture Robots Market : The global agriculture robots market is projected to expand at 18% CAGR during the next ten years (2023 to 2033), thereby increasing from US$ 7.08 billion in 2023 to US$ 37.05 billion by the end of 2033. Application Transformation Market : The global application transformation market was valued at US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 11.6% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 13.5 Billion. 