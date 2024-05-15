Gidea PAC Announces Participation in 2024 FCE Cosmetique Conference
Gidea PAC recently announced their participation in the 2024 FCE Cosmetique conference.NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gidea PAC, a leading producer of cosmetic packaging and containers, is thrilled to announce their participation in the highly anticipated 2024 FCE Cosmetique conference, set to take place in Brazil. This event is regarded as one of the largest annual gatherings of cosmetics professionals and companies in South America.
Gidea PAC's presence at the 2024 FCE Cosmetique conference marks a significant milestone, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the growing Brazilian and South American markets. As Brazil boasts the 9th largest cosmetics industry globally, with a consistent annual growth rate of over 5%, this conference offers a prime opportunity for Gidea PAC to position itself as an invaluable resource for cosmetic brands seeking expansion into Brazil and beyond in the coming years.
By securing their attendance early, Gidea PAC not only gains the opportunity to showcase their latest innovative packaging solutions to thousands of attendees, but also generates valuable awareness among existing firms within the sector. FCE Cosmetique has a proven track record of catalyzing numerous partnerships and deals through its exceptional networking opportunities. With their spot confirmed today, Gidea PAC establishes itself as a key player in shaping the evolving tastes and trends of global cosmetic consumers.
About Gidea PAC:
Gidea PAC is a leading producer of cosmetic packaging and containers, dedicated to providing innovative solutions to the cosmetics industry. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Gidea PAC has established itself as a trusted partner for cosmetic brands worldwide.
Dwan wu
Gidea PAC
+86 574 2786 5366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube