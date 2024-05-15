Leitner Varughese Warywoda Partners Selected to Super Lawyers 2024 for Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice

Brett Leitner, Nick Warywoda and Justin Varughese

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY – May 15, 2024 – Leitner Varughese Warywoda, a top-ranked trial law firm specializing in complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases, is pleased to announce that partners Brett Leitner, Nick Warywoda, and Justin Varughese have been selected to the 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers list. This marks a continued recognition for Mr. Leitner, who has been selected every year since 2017, Mr. Warywoda, who has been selected every year since 2021, and Mr. Varughese, who has been recognized as a Rising Star (2014-2018) and Super Lawyer (2020-2024).

Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The multi-phased selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Fewer than five percent of attorneys across the country are named to the list annually.

About Leitner Varughese Warywoda

Recognized as the "#1 Best Personal Injury Firm in New York," Leitner Varughese Warywoda is dedicated to representing victims of serious injuries and wrongful death. The firm’s practice areas include:

Medical Malpractice

Nursing Home Abuse and Neglect

Car and Truck Accidents

Construction Accidents

Slip and Fall Accidents

Defective Pharmaceuticals

Federal Employee Claims

The firm has recovered over $225 million for clients in recent years, with many jury verdicts and settlements ranked among the largest in New York State and the United States. Leitner Varughese Warywoda attorneys are frequently recognized by esteemed organizations such as the National Top 100 Trial Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and the American Academy of Trial Attorneys Premier 100. Their work has been featured in numerous media outlets, including the New York Times, New York Law Journal, and CBS News.

"We are honored to have our partners recognized once again by Super Lawyers," said Brett Leitner, Managing Partner at Leitner Varughese Warywoda. "This continued recognition is a testament to our firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal representation and our unwavering dedication to achieving justice for our clients."

