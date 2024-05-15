MicroGenesis to participate in “Partnering in Business with Germany” Initiative

Germany Event

MicroGenesis joins hands with German counterparts in the 'Partnering in Business with Germany' Initiative, enhancing global collaboration

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroGenesis, a trusted partner in enterprise digital transformation, is excited to announce its participation in the "Partnering in Business with Germany" initiative. This initiative, orchestrated through a partnership between The German Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Action (BMWK), Germany, and The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), India, aims to strengthen bilateral business relations between India and Germany.

As part of this program, senior delegates from MicroGenesis will be in Köln, Germany, from May 20th to June 1st, 2024, for executive meetings, company visits, and meetings with business partners and clients.

Mr. Dhananjay K, Vice President of Global Markets, stated, "We at MicroGenesis are honored to represent India among the 17 nations participating in this prestigious global event. We look forward to constructive dialogues with prospective business partners, reinforcing MicroGenesis's dedication to fostering international collaborations and driving innovation in the automotive and manufacturing sectors."

About MicroGenesis Techsoft Pvt. Ltd.

MicroGenesis is a premier digital transformation firm, partnering with enterprises worldwide to drive operational excellence, accelerate revenue growth, and foster innovation. With over two decades of industry experience, our seasoned team of experts combines deep domain knowledge with global insights to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

With partnerships with over 10 technology providers, MicroGenesis leverages cutting-edge innovations and industry best practices to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our track record of success includes serving 300+ clients across 12+ countries, establishing us as a trusted leader in the field.

At the heart of our approach lies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. By staying ahead of industry trends and leveraging our deep expertise, we empower organizations to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Discover the difference that MicroGenesis can make for your business. Partner with us to unlock new possibilities and drive sustainable growth in the digital age.

For further information, contact:

Gowtham Murarisetty,

Senior Marketing Executive,

Murarisetty.g@mgtechsoft.com