Thanks To Manchin Efforts, USPS Pauses Planned Changes To Mail Delivery Network

May 14, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee, released the following statement after the United States Postal Service (USPS) committed to pausing its planned changes to mail delivery networks until January 1, 2025. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision is a direct response to the letter Senator Manchin and his bipartisan colleagues sent last week, which expressed concern over the impacts that these changes have already had on timely mail delivery in communities across the country, including West Virginia.

“I’m glad Postmaster DeJoy has heeded our repeated, bipartisan calls to pause these changes to the USPS’s mail delivery network, which would jeopardize timely mail delivery in communities across West Virginia and our entire country. It is essential we understand the full impact of these proposed changes, especially on our hardworking postal employees, before moving forward on their implementation. I will continue working with the Postal Service and my bipartisan colleagues to protect reliable mail service for all West Virginians and Americans,” said Senator Manchin.

A timeline of Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to support postal operations in West Virginia and across the country: