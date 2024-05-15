Outdoor Furniture Shopping Made Easy with Madbury Road
Find stylish and functional outdoor furniture products built with the highest quality materialsPROVIDENCE, RI, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopping for outdoor furniture can be a challenging and frustrating process. There are endless options with extreme variations in quality, and people often do not know where to start. At Madbury Road, their mission has always been to simplify that process and offer high quality patio furniture.
“Madbury Road is an outdoor furniture company with a dedication to doing business the right way, offering world class customer service, stylish and functional outdoor products built with the highest quality materials, and a shopping experience that people would want to tell your friends about," co-founders Tim and Brady shared their philosophy about the business.
At Madbury Road, each of their outdoor furniture products are specially designed with the customer in might. With this, they only produce high quality all-weather furniture that are manufactured using only the best outdoor materials. They use FSC certified, solid grade A teak, fully welded powder coated aluminum, and Sunbrella fabrics.
Madbury Road’s all-weather wicker lines are made with hand-woven, HDPE all-weather wicker, which is designed to live outside and never fade, crack, or split. In fact, its weaves will maintain the look, feel, color, and texture throughout the entire lifetime of the product. To match their all-weather wicker patio furniture, they have designed their cushions to withstand the test of time outdoors. Each cushion features Sunbrella fabric with 100% mesh bottoms for the fastest possible drainage. Its zippers wrap around the sides for easy slipcover removal and washing. To ensure that the cushions will stay in place during windy days or heavy use, each bottom cushion has ties that can be used to attach it to the frame.
Aside from providing quality patio furniture, Madbury Road collections are curated to meet the needs of its customers. Modular outdoor furniture designs allow for numerous configurations so it can best fit any outdoor space. Each of their collections also have matching dining sets, daybeds, conversation sets, lounge chairs, ottomans, and end tables depending on the customer's preference.
Madbury Road is also dedicated to world class customer service. They ensure that every customer is well taken care of by helping them navigate through all options, assist with any space planning, and make sure that they find the best configuration for their outdoor space. Additionally, they offer some of the industry’s fastest lead times, averaging between four and eight days.
After 14 years of being in the industry and serving thousands of customers all over the world, Madbury Road is always ready to help potential customers find the best option for their outdoor space. Visit https://madburyroad.com to know more.
About Madbury Road
Madbury Road is a brand co-founded by Tim and Brady that aims to offer a high quality alternative to traditional and overpriced patio furniture.
Tim Clement
Madbury Road
+1 866-331-6042
info@madburyroad.com