DIAGNOSTICA APP IS A REAL AI DRIVEN DIAGNOSIS APP

AI which is driven by patient precision data targeted to specific joint conditions, is a richer and more relevant source than a collection of randomly sourced data on sources.”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a growing burden on all health services globally with musculoskeletal conditions comprising a significant proportion of patients presenting to primary care. The healthy aging population are remaining active for many decades along with an increasing participation in sport and exercise across all ages leads to an ever-growing demand for musculoskeletal care.
— Dr Simon Platt
Expert and experienced Orthopaedic surgeons appreciate that very few of these conditions will require surgery but would benefit from timely, accurate diagnosis and referral to the appropriate rehabilitation provider. What if highly accurate diagnosis was available to the patient at first presentation? What if all patients had access to opportune diagnosis and rapid evaluation as to whether a surgical route was required; or more likely a non-surgical, rehabilitative treatment plan was the more likely course of action. How would that change the face of the current healthcare model and shift the burden on already scarce services?
This is the challenge Diagnostica Solutions (https://Diagnostica.app) and its expert Orthopaedic Surgeons for Foot & Ankle conditions have undertaken. Their revolutionary App combines patient reported outcome scores with an accurate diagnostic tool. Furthermore, these are repeatable over time to track in real time the natural history of conditions and/or the response to intervention. This is fully integrative with patient results, such as pathology, radiology and alike. The App connects these data points with an AI engine to achieve precision in diagnosis, response to intervention and recovery. Moreover, in further App iterations, utilising wearable devices to record Patient behaviour and movement, will give the specialists granular detail, pinpointing nuances in behaviour and activity that can potentially modify patient outcomes.
Diagnostica Solutions has created the Diagnostica App and AI tools to achieve a fully comprehensive suite of tools that leads with diagnosis for patients based on real and rigorous Patient informed data. This milestone delivery means Diagnostica App is now available for patients with new and existing joint conditions. The implications of such as App, especially, one with real, evidence-based data priming AI is potentially historic and will change the paradigm.
Diagnostica Solutions proposes, AI based on smart search and/or scraping is of little or no relevance towards Patient Diagnosis since the results found by such AI tools is at best, generalised. Context is critical for AI driven Diagnoses. So, AI which is driven by patient precision data targeted to specific joint conditions, is a richer and more relevant source than a collection of randomly sourced data on sources, such as the Internet, or even within the numerous generally unstructured healthcare data source in clinics and hospitals; many of which host all joint conditions over many cohort types.
Diagnostica has created, in the first instance, an App (available on Apple and Google stores) that targets Foot & Ankle conditions. The App uses Image Maps to allow Patients to describe location, intensity, and coverage of their condition. Patients are highly accurate in defining their condition, especially when it causes them pain. The patients then complete specific PROM (Patient Reported Outcome Measures) Questionnaires to accompany their Image Maps. Specialists, in this case Dr Simon Platt & Dr Gillian Jackson, Orthopaedic Surgeons and co-founders of Diagnostica Solutions, will interrogate the patient’s informing data, together with the patient’s results to form a Diagnosis.
Beyond innovative, Diagnostica App’s AI learns from both the previous data it has access too, obtained through properly managed software clinical trials, and the specialist’s diagnosis, to provide a valuable and accurate analysis. From the specialist’s diagnosis, the AI also learns where it can improve for this cohort of patients. When combined a wearable device, the App connects with real-time data informing patient’s behaviour beyond just movement and steps. With the richness of data collected the AI will generate precise detail in how conditions change and alter over time. This is real AI feedback and leaning innovation.
Furthermore, what if the AI is suggesting that surgery is not necessary and alternative therapies are the most advantageous course of treatment. With this hypothesise, the App has the potential to reduce waiting times and surgery queues by suggesting alternative or intermediate therapies. What if the AI can also advise patients of safe and reliable goals, they should obtain pre- and post-surgery, and then alert the patients and their healthcare providers if these goals are not being met? The implications for reducing multiple surgeries, insurance costs and waiting lists, while saving the healthcare industry and governments significant costs is an unexploited potential.
There are still many unanswered questions. Famously, Dr Platt often says, “we don’t know what we don’t know”. Using PROMs, wearable data and evidence-based AI, can specialists start to predict and diagnose conditions and treatments that have the potential to speak specifically and directly to each and every patient with a joint condition. Presently the Image Maps in the Diagnostica App are 2D images, but by incorporating AR technology, patients will be able to further elucidate their conditions with even greater precision. The implications for the quality of the AI diagnosis are only superior enrichment and accuracy.
Diagnostica App is soon expanding to other joint conditions such as hip, knee, back, shoulder, wrist, and neck. Diagnostica Solutions is also now looking for partners and specialists to expand its software clinical trials for all the joint conditions. Diagnostica Solutions is working with a major wearables’ organisation and a global infrastructure partner to expand its footprint globally. Diagnostica Solutions, based in Australia, is already expanding through partnerships into Indonesia and India. It is clear the healthcare sector is looking for such a tool that is AI driven but based on real, evidence-based data. Diagnostica App is a major leap into the truly context assisted, patient informing, Diagnosis space.
