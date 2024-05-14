On the road: energy retrofits and career connections in Kitsap and King counties

On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee traveled to Kitsap and King counties to see how state funding is helping to make schools and other public buildings more energy efficient and climate-friendly.

The governor first met with students, teachers and staff at Richard Gordon Elementary School. Teachers highlighted how upgrades to controls, variable flow pumps and lighting have made the building more comfortable. The improvements were funded by $315,000 from the state Department of Commerce's energy efficiency grant program.

Later in the day, the governor visited Shoreline Community College, where he learned more about the campus' new electric heat pumps and pressurization control upgrades. $250,000 in funds for the project came from the state Department of Commerce's state project improvement grant program in 2020.

Washington's Climate Commitment Act is funding similar projects statewide to help schools, libraries and other public buildings lower their energy bills and make buildings healthier and more comfortable. Projects include energy efficiency upgrades, air filter enhancements and air quality improvements.

The governor also met with students and professors in Shoreline CC’s advanced manufacturing, health science and clean energy technology departments. He received a series of presentations from students, including live demonstrations of robots used in advanced manufacturing processes. Through industry partnerships, Shoreline CC has established pathways for students to start careers in specialized areas including CNC machining, biotechnology and biomanufacturing.

For students interested in exploring career opportunities in Washington, Career Connect Washington is a statewide network of business, labor, education and community leaders creating work-based programs for young people to prepare for college, training programs and careers.

Students interested in climate and clean energy careers specifically can learn more about education and training opportunities available on Washington’s Climate Action website.