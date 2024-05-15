OpticalX Wins US Air Force SBIR Contract to Test Computational Phase-Space Imager
TRACY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpticalX, LLC announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase I contract focused on computational optics to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on May 10, 2024, OpticalX will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.
Quote From Company
Computational imaging is critical for wide-area surveillance of faint aerial targets not visible to radars," said Hasan Bahcivan, Ph.D., Chief Scientist at OpticalX, and principal investigator of the project. "The proliferation of small and low-flying drones poses a challenge for aviation. The findings of this research project will help us understand how to allocate powerful parallel computing resources to improve imaging systems for effective air traffic collision avoidance. We are excited by this technology because computational imaging enables us to scan and stare simultaneously."
The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.
About OpticalX
Founded in 2022, OpticalX is a small team of engineers and consultants. Our mission is to develop effective and sustainable optical and radar computational solutions for diverse fields, including space situational awareness, space debris monitoring, and air traffic surveillance.
About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.
About AFWERX
As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.
