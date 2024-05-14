Camden Jury Awards $1.6 million in Child Sexual Abuse Case Against School District & Advisory Board Pres. Wasim Muhammed
CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Docket Number: Superior Court of New Jersey Camden County Law Division Docket L-2951-21
A six-member jury in Camden County has rendered a significant verdict in a civil child sexual abuse trial, awarding $1.6 million to the plaintiff, a 45-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe. In her complaint, she alleged that her former middle school social studies teacher, Don Walker (now known as Wasim Muhammad) sexually abused her when she was a student at Cooper B. Hatch Middle School and at Camden High School between the ages of 13-15 and thereafter.
The trial was presided over by Judge John S. Kennedy and lasted for two weeks. The jury also found that the school district discriminated against Ms. Doe based on her gender and created or permitted a sexually hostile educational environment. The jury found Mr. Muhammad 40% liable and the Camden City School District/ School Board 60% liable, which means that the school district is responsible for payment of 100% of the verdict.
Jane Doe said: “I am grateful that the jury believed me and that both Mr. Muhammad and the Camden City School District have been finally held accountable. It has been an arduous and extremely emotional journey for me to come forward. It is my hope that the jury’s decision will make schools safer for children against sexual abuse, both in Camden and throughout New Jersey.”
Ms. Doe’s attorney, Jeffrey Fritz, of the Philadelphia-based law firm Soloff & Zervanos, expressed the following: ”The jury’s decision is a powerful statement that schools must always prioritize the safety and well-being of their students. My client showed bravery and tenacity in coming forward and standing up for her 13-year-old self. It is our hope that the Camden City School District finally terminates Mr. Muhammad as the school advisory board president as was called for by Governor Murphy months ago.”
Ms. Doe filed her lawsuit under New Jersey’s Child Victims Act. This law opened a two-year window for survivors of sexual abuse to file lawsuits and enabled her to seek justice for the abuse she suffered as a middle school/high school student approximately thirty years ago. Among other things, the trial surrounded allegations that the school district was negligent or reckless in supervising Jane when she was between 13-15 years old and failing to protect her from the abuse.
For further information, please contact:
Jeff Fritz
Soloff & Zervanos, PC
Philadelphia, PA & Cherry Hill, NJ
Phone: [215-518-1628]
Email: [jfritz@lawsz.com]
