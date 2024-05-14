Governor Hobbs appoints Sam Elters to State Transportation Board

PHOENIX – Governor Katie Hobbs has appointed Sam Elters, the Mohave County Manager and a transportation engineer with decades of experience, to serve on the Arizona State Transportation Board.

Pending confirmation by the state Senate, Elters will represent the district that includes the western Arizona counties of La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai and Yuma. He succeeds the late Gary Knight, whose term ended in January, and will serve a term that ends Jan. 21, 2030.

The seven members of the State Transportation Board prioritize transportation needs, projects and funding on behalf of communities throughout Arizona. Each serves a six-year term.

Elters has served as Mohave County Manager since 2020. His transportation experience spans the public and private sectors and includes serving as the Arizona Department of Transportation’s State Engineer from 2005 to 2008. He also has served as a chief engineer for the Transportation Corridor Agencies providing toll roads in Orange County, California.

Elters has previously represented Maricopa County on the State Transportation Board.

___

About the State Transportation Board

The seven-member State Transportation Board has policy powers and duties, in addition to advising the director of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Board members, who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, serve six-year terms. The board has broad authority to plan and develop Arizona’s highways, airports and other state transportation facilities. In addition to these general policy duties, the board is responsible for development and oversight of the state’s Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program. More information on the State Transportation Board is available at aztransportationboard.gov.