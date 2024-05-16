Brea Chamber of Commerce’s Women Rising Leadership Academy Expands Partnership with Addition of the Orange Chamber
Orange Chamber of Commerce Joins Partnership with Brea Chamber and Chapman University's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship
Women Rising Leadership Academy, a Women's Workforce Development Program, Gains a New Sponsor
Our workforce development program gets graduates get promoted. We are grateful to partner with the Orange Chamber of Commerce to help expand the Academy to a more regional audience of working women.”ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together with the Brea Chamber of Commerce and Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership network with the addition of the Orange Chamber of Commerce. This strategic collaboration aims to further support the advancement of women in leadership roles through the Women Rising Leadership Academy (WRLA), a women’s workforce development program offered by the Brea Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Leatherby Center.
Women Rising Leadership Academy, dedicated to empowering women in their professional journeys, offers an immersive workforce development program designed to address the challenges hindering the advancement of women into leadership roles. Through a series of intensive workshops, professional coaching sessions, and ongoing alumni support, the Academy equips women with the tools and strategies necessary to overcome internal and external barriers to their career progression. The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship, recently selected as the Inclusive Innovation Hub of Entrepreneurship for Orange County, thanks to the support of the Accelerate California CalOSBA Accelerate California grant, continues its commitment to helping underserved communities like women, people of color, veterans and others to advance their economic power through entrepreneurship and innovation.
"This is a workforce development program that works. Graduates get promoted and elevate their employers," said Lacy Schoen, Founder of WRLA and CEO of the Brea Chamber. "We are grateful to partner with Chapman University to help expand the Academy to a more regional audience of working women."
The Orange Chamber of Commerce, with over a century of service to the community, has been instrumental in championing the interests of local businesses. By joining forces with the WRLA, the Chamber extends its support to initiatives aimed at promoting diversity and inclusivity in leadership.
"We are excited to welcome the Orange Chamber of Commerce as our newest partner in our mission to help women advance their careers," said Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics. "Their commitment to promoting business interests and facilitating connections aligns seamlessly with our goal of empowering women to reach their full potential in the workplace."
The next program application begins on June 1, 2024.
About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics
The vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy. For more information visit: https://www.chapman.edu/research/institutes-and-centers/leatherby-center/index.aspx
About the Women Rising Leadership Academy
The Women Rising Leadership Academy (WRLA) is a program that explores the underrepresentation of women in top leadership positions and offers creative and proven strategies to help women overcome barriers to their career advancement. The Academy, offered through the Brea Chamber of Commerce, includes 8, 2.5-hour, intensive workshops, each focuses on a specific challenge women face to advancement. WRLA teaches strategies and solutions to overcome those barriers. For more information visit https://www.womenrisingleadershipacademy.com
About the Brea Chamber of Commerce
The Brea Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit, organization representing the business community in the greater Brea area. Founded in 1913, the mission of the Chamber is to foster a vibrant and connected business community. The Chamber is a Catalyst for business growth, a Convener of leaders, partners and influencers on important initiatives, and a Champion for a thriving business community. The Chamber provides education, information, business resources, training and government affairs services that benefit its members and the region. The Chamber provides Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and workforce development programs that elevate the business community and underrepresented populations throughout the region. To contact the Brea Chamber of Commerce, call (714) 529-3660, email connect@breachamber.com, or visit www.breachamber.com.
About The Orange Chamber of Commerce
The Orange Chamber of Commerce, a not-for-profit voluntary membership organization, has served as the voice of business in the Orange community for over 100 years. We are dedicated to enhancing, highlighting, and optimizing the business interests of our community here in Orange, California. For more information visit: https://www.orangechamber.com
About Chapman University
Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. For more information visit: www.chapman.edu.
