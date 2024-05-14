Submit Release
Combined Maritime Forces Expands to 45 Nations with Addition of Lebanon, Albania

CMF is the largest naval partnership in the world, made up of a headquarters staff based in Bahrain and five combined task forces focused on maritime security, maritime security training and regional anti-piracy efforts.

"It is a pleasure to welcome both Lebanon and Albania to the Combined Maritime Forces,” said U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, the CMF commander. "The expansion of CMF brings with it skills and expertise from more nations than ever, and I look forward to being ‘ready together’ as we continue to set the global standard.”

The combined task forces include:
- CTF 150, focused on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.
- CTF 151, which leads regional anti-piracy efforts.
- CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf.
- CTF 153, responsible for maritime security in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden.
- CTF 154, established in May 2023 to enhance maritime security training throughout the region.

The combined task forces’ collective areas of responsibility cover 3.2 million square miles of water, encompassing some of the world's most important shipping lanes.

