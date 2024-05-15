Subscribe Now for Free to Receive the Latest, Largest Print Edition of Biobased Diesel™

The past six issues of Biobased Diesel™

WARREN, MINNESOTA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Summer 2024 print edition of Biobased Diesel™—the must-read trade journal servicing the fast-growing global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, marine biofuel and biodiesel sectors—is scheduled for printing in early June. The issue will be the largest edition of the magazine yet since its initial publication in 2021.



At 64 pages, the summer issue will feature a variety of technical pieces, feature articles, opinion columns, news and information by leading experts from some of the most well-known companies and organizations in these industries.



The Biobased Diesel™ suite of media products—Biobased Diesel Daily® (biobased-diesel.com), Biobased Diesel™ Weekly, an e-newsletter sent every Tuesday morning, and Biobased Diesel™, the print publication—is edited and published by the award-winning veteran biofuels writer and editor Ron Kotrba, who has been covering the sector for 20 years.



Kotrba is the author of “The Birth of American Biodiesel”—a book published in 2022 celebrating the National Biodiesel Board’s 30th anniversary—and winner of NBB’s 2019 Eye on Biodiesel Influence Award.



“These fuels and the benefits they bring to the economy and environment affect virtually every aspect of our lives—farming, manufacturing, job creation, air, land and sea travel, all modes of shipping, space heating, construction and so much more,” Kotrba said. “Despite the different views people of all walks of life and political persuasions have about climate change, the fact is a great energy transition is taking place around the world. While electric vehicles may be part of the solution for some segments of transport, many of these sectors I just mentioned are difficult or impossible to electrify—now and likely well into the future. This means leveraging solutions we have available to us today, such as low-carbon biofuels, to drastically reduce carbon emissions.”



The 64-page summer issue of Biobased Diesel™, which is receiving bonus distribution at Clean Fuels Alliance America’s (formerly NBB’s) June Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C., is made possible thanks to advertising support from the following companies:



