Official League Teams with MiLB & Dinosaur Jr., Band of Horses, Mt. Joy - Exclusive Merchandise Collection
OFFICIAL LEAGUE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION Band Of Horses & Charleston RiverDogs, Mt. Joy & Reading Fightin Phils Dinosaur Jr. & Worcester Woo SoxPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Official League, known for their exclusive designs and limited-edition collections, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever collaboration with iconic musicians and their favorite Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams. The groundbreaking MiLB Capsule Collection features indie rock legends Band of Horses, folk-rock sensation Mt. Joy, and alternative rock pioneers Dinosaur Jr., joining forces with their favorite minor league teams to create a unique fusion of art and sports. The high-quality merchandise celebrates the bond between teams and their passionate supporters. The items are available starting May 14th only at OfficialLeague.com.
In an unprecedented fusion of music and sports, the Charleston RiverDogs are teaming up with indie rock legends Band of Horses, known for their emotionally rich sound and atmospheric musical style. Band of Horses, originating from Charleston, South Carolina, recently celebrated their career with a standout performance line up at the 2024 Hogs for the Cause Festival in New Orleans. They continue their national tour through 2024.
"I was thrilled to collaborate with Official League and the RiverDogs on this project. Charleston holds a special place in our hearts, and the RiverDogs embody the spirit of this vibrant city. Integrating my creativity into their merchandise was a fantastic opportunity. I aimed to infuse a rock and roll aesthetic into their iconic logo, creating something classic yet fitting for their vibe. This project allowed me to showcase my style in a new way, keeping the design simple yet impactful. I'm excited to see fans rocking these pieces!" said Creighton Barrett, Band of Horses.
“We are thrilled to forge this partnership between iconic minor league franchises and extraordinary musicians," said Alan Miller, Official League president. “Their shared love for baseball is what brings us all together.”
The Reading Fightin Phils have joined forces with Philadelphia native, folk-rock sensation Mt. Joy, a band revered for their heartfelt songwriting and dynamic live performances. Their track, "Silver Lining," catapulted them into the spotlight back in 2016, followed by three studios records and widespread streaming success. In 2024, fans can catch them on a headline tour across the U.S. and Europe including shows at Madison Square Garden in NYC, Hollywood Bowl in LA, and The Mann in Philly. See full tour dates HERE.
Completing the trio of collaborations, the Worcester Woo Sox will collaborate with alternative rock pioneers Dinosaur Jr., who have influenced a generation of bands with their distinctive loud-quiet-loud dynamics. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Where You Been, Dinosaur Jr. has recently been joined on stage by notables such as Dave Matthews and Steve Malkmus, underscoring their significant impact on the music industry.
This collaboration between Official League, musicians, and Minor League Baseball teams not only celebrates the intersection of music and sports, but also offers fans a unique opportunity to connect with their favorite teams and bands through special edition merchandise. Each collaboration is crafted to reflect the spirit and heritage of the musicians and teams involved.
Official League is a premier destination for high-quality merchandise, offering a range of premium products that celebrate sports, culture, and lifestyle. With a focus on craftsmanship and innovation, Official League delivers unique collections that resonate with fans worldwide. Make it official. For more information, please visit officialleague.com as well as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn.
Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball’s 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball’s future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com. Follow MiLB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
