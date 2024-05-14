ASU honors student to study in Scotland under prestigious Fulbright Summer Institutes program

The Lorraine W. Frank Office of National Scholarships Advisement has announced that John “Jack” Hinrichs, a first-year economics major in Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University, has been selected by the U.S.–U.K. Fulbright Commission to study at the University of St. Andrews through the prestigious Fulbright Summer Institutes program.

The Summer Institutes form part of the U.S.–U.K. Fulbright Commission’s work to promote leadership, learning and empathy between nations through educational exchange. The application process is highly competitive, with more than 500 applicants competing for approximately 40 spots.

"I was absolutely floored when I opened the email stating that I had been accepted,” Hinrichs said. “I had to reread the email several times before calling my parents, who were just as overjoyed as I was.”

Hinrichs will spend three weeks abroad, where, alongside participants from other U.S. colleges and universities, he will study the history of Scotland and its national identity. The program also includes numerous excursions and cultural activities throughout Scotland.

“I'm particularly excited for the program's excursions to Scotland's places of historical and cultural significance,” he said. “Through this program, I get to participate in a guided tour of Scotland's most important historical and cultural sites, all conducted by the University of St. Andrews. That caliber of immersive educational opportunity is rare, and I'm thrilled to have that experience.”

Hinrichs is active with speech and debate and is a member of the ASU Regents Cup team, which swept both categories in this year’s competition. Before coming to ASU, Hinrichs, who is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Scouting BSA and was a national finalist for impromptu speaking.

“No member of the Hinrichs family has been outside the United States in 147 years, and my primary motivation for applying to (the Fulbright Summer Institutes program) was to break that record,” Hinrichs said. “My family's record showed me that the opportunity to study abroad ought not be taken for granted, and so when Dr. (Michael) Stanford presented me with the opportunity to apply, I knew I had to seize my chance to change 147 to zero.”

The Fulbright Summer Institutes covers participants’ major costs and provides them with a distinctive support and cultural education program, including comprehensive pre-departure guidance, enrichment opportunities in-country and an opportunity to be in a bright alumni network.

Historically, ASU has been a leading producer of the program's winners, with 25 recipients since its inception in 2010. Applications are open to first- and second-year undergraduates who have limited international travel experience. The selection criteria focus on academic ability, ambassadorial potential, intercultural sensitivity and leadership potential.

Hinrichs was advised throughout the application process by Laurie Stoff and Nilanjana Bhattacharjya, Barrett Faculty Fellows who serve as ONSA Faculty Mentors.

“We are so very pleased that Jack was selected for this award. He worked incredibly hard on honing his application materials to demonstrate how he would benefit from studying at St. Andrews,” Stoff said.

In addition to providing guidance on the written application materials, Stoff and Bhattacharjya organized practice sessions to help Hinrichs prepare for semifinalist interviews, which took place virtually.

“After the practice sessions, he emerged poised and confident, ready to answer their questions thoughtfully and authentically,” Stoff said.

“Providing students with assistance to obtain these kinds of experiences, and really change their lives in such positive ways is so rewarding. We know that there are many other ‘Jacks’ out there we’d love to assist."

As significant as the experience will be, Hinrichs sees it as the start to a much larger story.

"Next year, I plan on working with ONSA to apply for another scholarship to study abroad,” he said. “Through ONSA, ASU has made finding and applying for study abroad opportunities accessible to every student, and I plan on harnessing this opportunity as much as possible over the next few years.”

The next application cycle for the program will open in November. Incoming first-year and rising second-year students who wish to apply can contact the Office of National Scholarships Advisement at onsa@asu.edu for application guidance.