May 2024 Monthly Bulletin

LICENSEE ACTIVITY

Commercial Bank Activity

Merger

Community West Bank, NA., Goleta, to merge with and into Central Valley Community Bank, Fresno, with the surviving bank to be renamed to Community West Bank

Effected: 4/1/24

Credit Union Activity

Merger

Central Coast Federal Credit Union, Seaside, to merge with and into Wescom Central Credit Union, Pasadena

Approved: 4/01/24

Effected: 4/01/24

Money Transmitter Activity

New Transmitter

Affirm Payments LLC

Approved: 4/24/24

Digital Wallet US LLC

Filed: 4/29/24

Acquisition of Control

BHN Holdings, Inc., to acquire control of Tango Card, Inc.

Approved: 4/16/24

Joao Vitor Nazareth Menin Teixeira Souza, to acquire control of Inter & Co Payments, Inc.

Approved: 4/08/24

Mini Tyrone, Inc., to acquire control of AllPaid, Inc.

Filed: 4/17/24

Change of Name

Continental Exchange Solutions, Inc., to change its name to Dandelion Payments, Inc.

Effected: 4/16/24