May 2024 Monthly Bulletin

Licensee logo

LICENSEE ACTIVITY

Commercial Bank Activity

Merger

Community West Bank, NA., Goleta, to merge with and into Central Valley Community Bank, Fresno, with the surviving bank to be renamed to Community West Bank
Effected: 4/1/24

Credit Union Activity

Merger

Central Coast Federal Credit Union, Seaside, to merge with and into Wescom Central Credit Union, Pasadena
Approved: 4/01/24
Effected: 4/01/24

Money Transmitter Activity

New Transmitter

Affirm Payments LLC
Approved: 4/24/24

Digital Wallet US LLC
Filed: 4/29/24

Acquisition of Control

BHN Holdings, Inc., to acquire control of Tango Card, Inc.
Approved: 4/16/24

Joao Vitor Nazareth Menin Teixeira Souza, to acquire control of Inter & Co Payments, Inc.
Approved: 4/08/24

Mini Tyrone, Inc., to acquire control of AllPaid, Inc.
Filed: 4/17/24

Change of Name

Continental Exchange Solutions, Inc., to change its name to Dandelion Payments, Inc.
Effected: 4/16/24

