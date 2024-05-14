May 2024 Monthly Bulletin
LICENSEE ACTIVITY
Commercial Bank Activity
Merger
Community West Bank, NA., Goleta, to merge with and into Central Valley Community Bank, Fresno, with the surviving bank to be renamed to Community West Bank
Effected: 4/1/24
Credit Union Activity
Merger
Central Coast Federal Credit Union, Seaside, to merge with and into Wescom Central Credit Union, Pasadena
Approved: 4/01/24
Effected: 4/01/24
Money Transmitter Activity
New Transmitter
Affirm Payments LLC
Approved: 4/24/24
Digital Wallet US LLC
Filed: 4/29/24
Acquisition of Control
BHN Holdings, Inc., to acquire control of Tango Card, Inc.
Approved: 4/16/24
Joao Vitor Nazareth Menin Teixeira Souza, to acquire control of Inter & Co Payments, Inc.
Approved: 4/08/24
Mini Tyrone, Inc., to acquire control of AllPaid, Inc.
Filed: 4/17/24
Change of Name
Continental Exchange Solutions, Inc., to change its name to Dandelion Payments, Inc.
Effected: 4/16/24