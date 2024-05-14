UT Permian Basin and Midland College partner to strengthen pathway for future educators
The University of Texas Permian and Midland College have entered into a partnership to address the growing need for teachers in our region.ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian and Midland College have entered into a partnership to address the growing need for teachers in our region. The MC to UTPB Education Pathway allows students to earn their associate degree at MC and then seamlessly transfer to UTPB to earn their Bachelor’s of Arts in Education. Students will be admitted early in their last semester of their associates’ program so they can transfer. This allows students to transition into their bachelor’s program quickly and effortlessly. On May 7, 2024, the two institutions signed an agreement to establish the MC & UTPB Education Pathway.
“The demand for qualified teachers has never been greater in our region. The UTPB and MC Education Pathway allows us to meet students where they are and have a clear pathway from high school straight to their career. We are committed to graduating the next generation of educators who will inspire, innovate, and shape the future of education. I’m thankful for the partnership UTPB has with MC, and look forward to growing this important initiative,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.
"We are dedicated to guiding these students every step of the way, regardless of where they begin their journey,” said Midland College President, Dr. Damon Kennedy. “We are fortunate to have a robust partnership between MC and UTPB. Together, we are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition from Midland College to UTPB's Texas Education Agency's approved Teacher Education Preparation Program.”
In 2022, Midland College opened the MC Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence to train early childhood educators and prepare kids in our community for successful entry into kindergarten. This initiative was made possible by generous funding from philanthropic partners, including The Beal Foundation, Henry Foundation, Permian Strategic Partnership, Warren Charitable Foundation, and Scharbauer Foundation. The new alliance allows even more students to benefit from the facility to continue addressing the critical need in our community for well-prepared teachers.
Benefits of the partnership include:
• A clear and seamless pathway from dual credit to an associate degree at Midland College straight to completing a bachelor's degree at UTPB
• A streamlined pathway to get into the classroom as an educator quickly
• Early and continuous advising through students’ academic plan
• Access to scholarships designated for this pathway and partnership
• Shared data to measure student progress, outcomes and make adjustments if needed
• Access to practical learning experiences through observation hours at the Midland College’s state-of-the art Pre-K Academy and training site
• Shared faculty allows the ability to offer in-person and hybrid class options, for maximum flexibility for students
• Host sites for Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) meetings
To learn more about MC to UTPB Education Pathway visit:midland.edu/BeATeacher
