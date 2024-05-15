Hackney Publications, Cimarron Global Solutions Create Magazine Examining Sporting Events and their Impact on Community
The companies invite industry experts to get involved with "Creating Community Through Sport" and contribute valuable content for readers.
We're excited to share Dr. Stoll's astute insights about the impact sporting events can have on municipalities and communities with those in charge of evaluating the benefits of hosting such events.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law publications, and Cimarron Global Solutions, renowned for their research in sport and tourism, announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind publication examining the impact of sporting events on cities, states, regions, and countries.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
The publication, titled Creating Community Through Sport, will be published six times a year and will leverage Cimarron’s industry thought leadership and Hackney Publications' proven editorial expertise.
In addition, the companies invite industry experts to get involved with this new industry publication and create valuable content for readers.
“I have known Dr. Jennifer Stoll, the founder of Cimarron, for more than a decade,” said Holt Hackney, the CEO of Hackney Publications. “Her astute insights about the impact that sporting events can have on municipalities and communities are unparalleled in the industry. We’re very excited to be able to share her observations with those in charge of evaluating the benefits of hosting such events.”
Dr. Stoll, who received her Doctorate in Sport Management from Troy University, was similarly excited.
“Hackney Publications is the primary resource when it comes to legal and risk management issues that arise at sporting events,” she said. “The company’s publications were required reading when I was studying for my doctorate and have become even more invaluable as I progress in my professional career. We’re thrilled to partner our expertise to provide a needed valuable industry resource in the sport and tourism industry.”
The publication's inaugural issue is slated for release in the second quarter. Interested individuals can subscribe by visiting Cimarron’s publications page.
For thought leaders and companies interested in contributing expert analysis, sponsorship, or advertising, please refer to the publication media kit and contact info@cimarronglobal.com.
Among the topics that Creating Community Through Sport will address include but are not limited to:
- Optimizing markets for sporting events
- Aligning sporting event outcomes with organizational and community objectives
- Measuring and communicating diverse outcomes of sporting events
- Leveraging social, cultural, and legacy impacts of sporting events
- Case studies in successful sporting event community impact
- Driving community development through sporting events
- Utilizing sporting events as a catalyst for access to sport participation and development
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, HP publishes or co-publishes 26 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
Learn more about Hackney Publications.
About Cimarron Global Solutions
Cimarron Global Solutions is the Sport and Tourism industry leading research, strategy, and advisory company. Established in 2024 by Dr. Jennifer Stoll, principal at Stoll Strategies, Cimarron represents a strategic expansion of the esteemed consultancy. Led by a team of top-tier professionals, Cimarron is committed to providing customized insights and forward-thinking strategies tailored to meet the distinctive challenges of the sport and tourism sectors. They are not just trendsetters; they are shaping the future. As leaders in data analytics and custom research, they unearth untapped potential and drive impactful action. Rooted in integrity, teamwork, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, Cimarron empowers organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Learn more about Cimarron Global Solutions.
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
