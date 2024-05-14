EAM-Mosca Opens $20.6 Million Manufacturing Expansion in Luzerne County with Investment from Shapiro Administration

With Commonwealth support, the packaging system manufacturer is expanding it’s footprint and creating 50 new jobs in Hazle Township. The Shapiro Administration has attracted more than $2.1 billion in new private sector investment to Pennsylvania, positioning the Commonwealth to be a leader in innovation and economic development.

Hazle Township, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined local business leaders to open EAM-Mosca Corp.’s $20.6 million expansion to its manufacturing operation in Luzerne County. In June 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth’s investment in EAM-Mosca’s expansion. As part of the project, the company renovated its existing facility and purchased new machinery and equipment for its Hazle Township campus, expanding its operations footprint in the Commonwealth from 165,000 square feet to 283,000 square feet, creating over 50 new good-paying jobs.

Supporting businesses and creating opportunities for economic growth is a priority for Governor Josh Shapiro, and his 2024-2025 budget proposal includes significant investments in economic development to create jobs, spur innovation, and attract new businesses and support the workers and communities already in the Commonwealth.

“The Shapiro Administration is all-in when it comes to supporting our manufacturing sector, and we congratulate the entire EAM-Mosca team on their investment in this project in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “EAM-Mosca’s expansion in Luzerne County creates and sustains good-paying jobs that help Pennsylvania compete and drive innovation on a global scale. We are competing aggressively for projects like this one and EAM-Mosca’s decision to continue growing in the Commonwealth sends a very strong message that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

EAM-Mosca manufactures and distributes automatic strapping systems and customized, high-performance end-of-line packaging solutions. The company has been in operation since 1982 and has installed more than 25,000 systems at customer locations throughout the Americas. In total, EAM-Mosca employs more than 320 team members at its operations in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

“This is not an isolated case,” Christian Wiethuechter, President & CEO at EAM-Mosca Corp. said of the expansion. “If we look at the last five years, we’ve invested more than $50 million here in Pennsylvania actually to grow ourselves, to serve the market. But this is now a $20 million strategic initiative that we’ve embarked on.”

Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been focused on creating economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians since taking office ― securing over $1.2 billion in private sector investments and recently unveiling the Commonwealth’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades.

Governor Shapiro wants Pennsylvania to invest more in economic development, job creation, and innovation, and his 2024-25 budget proposal calls for $600 million in total new and expanded investments directly tied back to this ten-year strategy that will attract and retain businesses like EAM-Mosca in Pennsylvania. The investments include:

$500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites online and ensure companies have options for attractive business environments where they can move quickly and thrive in Pennsylvania.

in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites online and ensure companies have options for attractive business environments where they can move quickly and thrive in Pennsylvania. $25 million for the Main Street Matters program, to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth. This new program will build upon and modernize the Keystone Communities program.

for the Main Street Matters program, to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth. This new program will build upon and modernize the Keystone Communities program. $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets. This funding will be used to incentivize additional private venture capital, positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation while proactively investing in entrepreneurs who have historically lacked access to venture capital funding.

to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets. This funding will be used to incentivize additional private venture capital, positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation while proactively investing in entrepreneurs who have historically lacked access to venture capital funding. $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge, which will incentivize regional growth, build vibrant and resilient regions, and support communities by investing in the development of comprehensive strategies to propel entire regions forward.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

