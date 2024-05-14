Governor Ivey Goes to Demopolis to Ceremonially Sign House Bill 163, Establishing the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences

DEMOPOLIS – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday traveled to Demopolis to ceremonially sign House Bill 163, establishing the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences. Joining the governor in the standing-room-only, packed room was Demopolis Mayor Woody Collins, Rob Pearson with the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences Foundation, state Rep. Cynthia Almond, state Rep. A.J. McCampbell, state Sen. Bobby Singleton and state. Sen Gerald Allen, among others.

Text of the governor’s remarks:

Ladies and gentlemen, the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences is coming to Demopolis!

Senator Singleton, Representative McCampbell, Representative Almond, Mayor Collins, Rob – and every single one of you here today – thank you!

Establishing this specialty school here in Demopolis is no doubt the most significant investment in West Alabama in decades.

But it’s much more than that.

The Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences will help more Alabama students open the door to their futures.

It will bring more men and women into our healthcare workforce.

It will change the trajectory of rural health care in our state.

Mayor…Rob – this significant legislative achievement would not have been possible without the unbelievable community support.

I mean…how many communities across this state could say they had a watch party for the State of the State address?

Well, y’all can! And I am truly grateful.

Just as your community support helped us get this enabling legislation and funding across the finish line…I am confident it will ultimately help this school and its future students be successful.

Let me leave y’all with this challenge today. Let’s get this school built.

Let’s get this school opened in under two years.

Let’s get this funded in my final budget as governor.

And let’s get students from all over Alabama in the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences.

Together, I know we can make this a success that will change Alabama for the better. Thank you, again, for all y’all have done. This is our opportunity. Let’s not waste a moment. And let’s get the job done!

Now…y’all join me as we make this official!

