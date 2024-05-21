Charlee.ai and ICEYE announce partnership to enhance predictive analytics with satellite-powered flood data

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai, a leading provider of AI-based predictive analytics to the P&C insurance industry and ICEYE, a global leader in satellite-powered disaster management solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership aimed at transforming flood monitoring and claims processing.

By integrating ICEYE’s unparalleled expertise in flood monitoring with Charlee’s advanced AI-based predictive analytics capabilities, carriers, MGAs and TPAs will be able to better validate claims.

Charlee.ai excels in leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of unstructured and structured data, providing insurers with unparalleled insights into claims and risk assessment. By integrating ICEYE’s flood monitoring data with Charlee’s advanced analytics platform, insurers can now access a comprehensive understanding of flood-related risks, enabling more accurate claims processing.

ICEYE is the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite operations, which enable high-resolution imaging of Earth's surface day and night, regardless of weather conditions. Leveraging this technology, ICEYE delivers timely and precise flood monitoring solutions, offering crucial insights into flood events worldwide. Through the partnership with Charlee.ai, ICEYE aims to enhance the actionable intelligence derived from its flood monitoring data, empowering insurers and other stakeholders with deeper insights into property and casualty claims.

“We are thrilled to partner with Charlee.ai to bring our flood monitoring capabilities to new heights,” said Paul Barron, Global Head of Partnerships at ICEYE. “This collaboration represents our continued effort to provide actionable intelligence through Earth Observation. By combining ICEYE’s SAR data with Charlee’s deep claims insights, we can deliver unprecedented value to insurers, MGAs, and TPAs.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sri Ramaswamy, CEO/Founder at Charlee.ai, remarked, “At Charlee.ai, we are committed to harnessing the power of data and technology to drive innovation in the P&C insurance industry. Our partnership with ICEYE represents a unique opportunity to leverage cutting-edge SAR technology for more informed decision-making in claims management and processing. Through our partners and our patented technology, we continue to deliver game-changing solutions that empower insurers to proactively address claims severity, litigation, reserving, and fraud which reduces costs and optimizes business processes.”

About Charlee.ai:

Charlee.ai is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven property & casualty insurance solutions, empowering carriers, MGAs and TPAs with actionable insights to make informed decisions. Through its innovative AI-based technologies, Charlee.ai delivers solutions that optimize processes, mitigate risks, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before. Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE is headquartered in Finland and operates from five international locations. ICEYE has more than 600 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

