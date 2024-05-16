New Digital Marketing Services for 55+ Senior Living Communities, Assisted Living and Home Care to Stand Out
The Mauldin Group Moves Forward With Innovative Service Offering to Senior Living Communities
Amidst a rapidly growing industry, where the senior living sector is projected to grow by 3% annually through 2025, The Mauldin Group is a celebrated lead generation and branding agency.”ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mauldin Group (TMG), an award-winning branding and marketing services agency recognized as Business of The Year by the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce, is excited to announce an expanded array of services tailored for senior living and assisted living communities. The goal is to address the growing need to connect communities with family caregivers seeking crucial assistance for senior family members.
— "MarTech Magazine's Top SEO Consultancy Firm!"
Traditionally, this underserved market has struggled to find marketing agencies that can comfortably communicate with their clients while creating meaningful connections and impactful messaging. The Mauldin Group's new offerings seek to fill this gap for senior and assisted living communities and the families that need their services.
Amidst a rapidly growing industry, where the senior living sector is projected to grow by 3% annually through 2025, The Mauldin Group is a celebrated lead generation and branding agency."— MarTech Magazine.
The Mauldin Group's newly launched services, however, are not just about visibility; they are about forging meaningful connections that position senior care clients as the first choice for quality and trustworthy care.
"At The Mauldin Group, we understand adult child's challenging role in choosing senior care for their parents. We have a passion for becoming a leader in helping this underserved segment. That is why we have designed a new marketing product line that speaks directly to this need, offering peace of mind and supporting them through this critical decision process," said Bonnie Mauldin, President & CEO of The Mauldin Group
The Mauldin Group is proud to be nationally certified as a woman-owned business, underscoring a commitment to diversity and excellence in the industry. As members of the Georgia Senior Living Association and the Georgia Healthcare Association, TMG strives to uphold the highest standards in marketing.
To learn more about The Mauldin Group or our services, please contact Bonnie Mauldin at info@themauldingroup.com or visit www.themauldingroup.com.
Bonnie Mauldin
The Mauldin Group
+1 678-846-2306
email us here
Senior Living Marketing Virtual Conference Presentation