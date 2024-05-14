Dream Spa Medical Expands Its Brookline Location, Bringing Luxury Wellness to New Heights
BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Spa Medical, a leading provider of luxury wellness and medical aesthetics, is excited to announce the expansion of its Brookline location. This expansion marks a new era for the clinic, as it continues to push the boundaries of innovation and redefine the concept of self-care.
Since its beginnings, Dream Spa Medical has been dedicated to providing clients with a unique and luxurious experience. With the expansion of its Brookline location, the clinic will now offer even more cutting-edge treatments and services, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. The company proudly holds the distinction of being the first in Massachusetts to introduce certain cutting-edge technologies, earning prestigious titles such as "Best of Boston" in both 2022 and 2023.
The new space will feature state-of-the-art equipment and technology, allowing Dream Spa Medical to offer a wider range of services, including advanced skin rejuvenation, body contouring, anti-aging treatments, and a brand new wellness lounge for patients to relax and reset before and after their treatments. Clients can expect the same level of luxury and personalized care that Dream Spa Medical is known for, but now with even more options to enhance their well-being.
"We are thrilled to expand our Brookline location and bring our clients a new level of luxury and innovation," says Diana Brouillard, founder and CEO of Dream Spa Medical. "Our goal has always been to provide our clients with the best possible experience, and this expansion allows us to do just that. We can't wait for our clients to see the new space and all that it has to offer" she adds.
Dream Spa Medical's expansion in Brookline is a testament to its commitment to providing clients with the latest and most effective treatments in a luxurious and relaxing environment. With the new space, the clinic aims to continue its mission of helping clients look and feel their best, inside and out.
For more information about Dream Spa Medical and its expanded Brookline location, please visit their website or contact them at (617) 906-8115. Follow them on social media for updates and special offers.
Dream Spa Medical
Since its beginnings, Dream Spa Medical has been dedicated to providing clients with a unique and luxurious experience. With the expansion of its Brookline location, the clinic will now offer even more cutting-edge treatments and services, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. The company proudly holds the distinction of being the first in Massachusetts to introduce certain cutting-edge technologies, earning prestigious titles such as "Best of Boston" in both 2022 and 2023.
The new space will feature state-of-the-art equipment and technology, allowing Dream Spa Medical to offer a wider range of services, including advanced skin rejuvenation, body contouring, anti-aging treatments, and a brand new wellness lounge for patients to relax and reset before and after their treatments. Clients can expect the same level of luxury and personalized care that Dream Spa Medical is known for, but now with even more options to enhance their well-being.
"We are thrilled to expand our Brookline location and bring our clients a new level of luxury and innovation," says Diana Brouillard, founder and CEO of Dream Spa Medical. "Our goal has always been to provide our clients with the best possible experience, and this expansion allows us to do just that. We can't wait for our clients to see the new space and all that it has to offer" she adds.
Dream Spa Medical's expansion in Brookline is a testament to its commitment to providing clients with the latest and most effective treatments in a luxurious and relaxing environment. With the new space, the clinic aims to continue its mission of helping clients look and feel their best, inside and out.
For more information about Dream Spa Medical and its expanded Brookline location, please visit their website or contact them at (617) 906-8115. Follow them on social media for updates and special offers.
Dream Spa Medical
Dream Spa Medical
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok