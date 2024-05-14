Iridex Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and procedure probes for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024, and provided a business update.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Generated total revenue of $11.8 million, compared to $13.7 million in the prior year period

Cyclo G6® product family revenue in the first quarter of $3.0 million, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period Sold 13,300 Cyclo G6 probes, compared to 12,700 in the prior quarter and 13,800 in the prior year quarter Sold 22 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems, compared to 61 in the prior year quarter

Retina product revenue was $6.8 million, representing a decrease of 6% year-over-year

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 30, 2024 was approximately $5.4 million, a reduction of $1.6 million in the quarter

“We saw some of the firming we expected during the first quarter, but longer sales cycles continued into the first quarter and we also experienced another round of end-of-quarter capital equipment purchase deferrals. Fortunately, we are seeing additional firming in the second quarter as well as indications that a good portion of the orders that have been queueing up are expected to ship during the second quarter,” said David Bruce, President and CEO of Iridex.

“In the first quarter, solid growth from the sale of Pascal® scanning laser systems and G6 probes internationally was offset by the deferrals and resulting revenue declines of other products. While the period of capital equipment softness has extended longer than we anticipated, Iridex’s position in our markets remains strong based on the differentiated features and clinical evidence supporting Iridex technology,” continued Mr. Bruce. “Our refreshed retina portfolio, including new Iridex 532® and 577® single spot laser platforms, is generating customer interest that we expect to convert into revenue in upcoming quarters, plus further recovery driven by stabilized reimbursement for glaucoma procedures should improve G6 probe sales.”

Mr. Bruce continued, “Iridex is continuing an active strategic review process and we remain committed to pursuing a transaction or series of transactions that will benefit our stockholders. While the first transaction that we had expected to announce relating to the sale of certain assets will not be going forward, discussions with multiple other parties relating to specific product lines and the entire company are ongoing and will now come to the fore.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 30, 2024 was $11.8 million compared to $13.7 million during the same period of the prior year. Retina product revenue decreased 6% compared to the prior year period to $6.8 million primarily driven primarily by lower medical and surgical system sales, partially offset by higher Pascal system sales. Total product revenue from the Cyclo G6 glaucoma product group was $3.0 million, a decrease of $0.7 million versus the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by lower system sales, while lower U.S. probe sales were partially offset by a rebound in international probe sales. Other revenue decreased to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million the prior year period, primarily driven by decreased royalties due to the expiration of licensed patents and lower service revenue.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million or a 37.9% gross margin, a decrease compared to $5.9 million, or a 43.3% gross margin, in the same period of the prior year driven by lower overhead absorption across a reduced revenue base.

Operating expenses of $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 decreased compared to $8.3 million due to cost reduction initiatives and partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in legal expenses related to the strategic review process.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.5 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.13 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.4 million as of March 30, 2024. Cash use was $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning clinical expectations and commercial trends, market adoption and expansion, value-maximizing transactions, demand for and utilization of the Company's products and results and expected sales volumes. The Company can provide no assurance that it will complete any value-maximizing transactions on behalf of its stockholders. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Total revenues $ 11,761 $ 13,706 Cost of revenues 7,303 7,768 Gross profit 4,458 5,938 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,536 1,749 Sales and marketing 3,747 4,283 General and administrative 2,468 2,250 Total operating expenses 7,751 8,282 Loss from operations (3,293 ) (2,344 ) Other income (expense), net (133 ) 266 Loss from operations before provision for income taxes (3,426 ) (2,078 ) Provision for income taxes 38 12 Net loss $ (3,464 ) $ (2,090 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic 16,253 16,001 Diluted 16,253 16,001

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)