Dennis Injury Law Announces New Office Location in Knoxville to Better Serve Car Accident Victims
The new office, offers state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of experienced car accident lawyers.KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Injury Law, a leading personal injury law firm specializing in car accident cases, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office location in Knoxville. This expansion aims to provide enhanced accessibility and top-notch legal services to car accident victims in the Knoxville area.
Located at 9111 Cross Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37923, the new office is strategically positioned to serve the growing needs of the community. The new space offers a welcoming environment where clients can receive personalized attention and expert personal injury attorneys. From acquiring accident reports, assisting with medical treatment, obtaining medical records, and battling the insurance companies in court the car accident lawyers at Dennis Injury Law are ready to go the distance for our clients.
"We are excited to open our new office in Knoxville," said Garrett Dennis, founder of Dennis Injury Law. "Our primary goal is to be more accessible to the residents of Knoxville and surrounding areas, ensuring that those affected by motor vehicle accidents receive the support and representation they need during difficult times."
The new location features state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of experienced auto accident lawyers and support staff. Dennis Injury Law is committed to providing comprehensive legal assistance for car crash victims, from initial consultation regarding their car accident claim, through resolution, ensuring clients receive the maximum compensation for their personal injury claim and losses.
Key Services Offered:
Free initial consultations
Comprehensive case evaluations including: Car Accidents, Trucking Accidents, Motorcycle Accidents, Slip and Fall Accidents, Worker's Compensation, Dog Bite, and other personal injury claims
Aggressive representation in negotiations and court
Assistance with medical bills and insurance claims
The auto accident attorneys at Dennis Injury Law has a proven track record of success in handling car accident cases, consistently achieving favorable outcomes for their clients. The firm’s approach combines compassionate client care with vigorous legal advocacy, making them a trusted choice for personal injury victims in Tennessee.
About Dennis Injury Law:
Dennis Injury Law is a premier personal injury law firm in Knoxville, TN, specializing in car accident cases. With a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, the firm provides expert legal services to individuals and families affected by personal injuries. The personal injury lawyers at Dennis Injury Law are dedicated to fighting for the rights of their clients and ensuring they receive the justice and compensation they deserve.
Contact Information:
Dennis Injury Law
9111 Cross Park Dr
Knoxville, TN 37923
Phone: (865) 910-0104
Email: gdennis@dennisinjurylaw.com
Website: knoxvillecaraccident.com
Garrett Dennis
Dennis Injury Law
+1 865-910-0104
gdennis@dennisinjurylaw.com