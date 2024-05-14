Submit Release
Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor Peace Officers' Memorial Day

JOSH GREEN, M.D.   


GOVERNOR   

KE KIAʻĀINA  

   

    

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO HONOR PEACE OFFICERS MEMORIAL DAY 

   

May 14, 2024   

May 14, 2024   

   

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May 15 in recognition of “Peace Officers Memorial Day” and the week in which it falls, “Police Week.” 

This action is taken to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting others. 

“On this Peace Officers Memorial Day, let us remember and honor the courageous heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving as law enforcement officers,” said Governor Green. “We are grateful for their courage, dedication, and selflessness to protect and serve our communities. Their legacies will never be forgotten. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our communities every day.” 

# # #   

   

Media Contacts: 

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]    

     

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]      

