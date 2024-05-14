Court overturns Oakland man’s sex abuse conviction over dismissal of Black juror

A state appeals court has overturned an Oakland man’s convictions and sentence of 15 years to life in prison for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s daughter, saying the prosecutor failed to justify her removal of a Black woman from the jury.
