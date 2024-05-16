US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Get Compensated If He Had Exposure to Asbestos Before 1983 and To Call For Direct Access to Top Lawyers to Get the Compensation Job Done

"The typical US Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer we are trying to identify is well over 60 years old and it does not matter if he smoked cigarettes or not. Does he recall his asbestos exposure?” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard in the 1960s, 1970s or early 1980s and who now has lung cancer anywhere in the USA to please call 866-714-6466 for direct access to some of the nation's top asbestos attorneys.

"A financial compensation claim for a person like this might produce a $100,000+ settlement--and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person we are attempting to identify is well over 60 years old and it does not matter if he smoked cigarettes or not. What does matter is they must be able to get specific about their asbestos exposure in the navy as we are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is passionate about assisting Navy Veterans with lung cancer-and who had significant exposure to asbestos on ships or submarines before 1983 who were based in the following locations:

* Norfolk, Virginia

* San Diego, California

* Newport, Rhode Island

* Mayport, Florida

* Bremerton, Washington

* New London, Connecticut

* Kings Bay, Georgia

* Bangor, Washington

* Honolulu, Hawaii

* Yokosuka, Japan

* Subic Bay, Philippines

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com