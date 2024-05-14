DNREC Announces Fees, Passes for Use of Deauville Beach

Following a virtual community meeting and public input through a survey, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s proposed user fees for Deauville Beach have been approved by the Parks and Recreation Council and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. A daily entrance fee or a Deauville annual pass will be required for use of the beach from Memorial Day weekend though Nov. 30 in 2024. Deauville Beach annual passes will be available for sale starting Wednesday, May 15.



Daily and weekend entrance fees remain unchanged from what the City of Rehoboth Beach charged in 2023 at $15 for weekday and $20 for weekend. DNREC will also have a Deauville Beach annual pass for $115; those who have a Delaware State Parks annual pass, lifetime pass or surf fishing permit will receive a $25 discount, making it $90 for the entire fee season. Walk-ons and bicyclists will continue to use the beach without paying a daily entrance fee.

Daily entrance fees will be collected via two automated fee machines and fee booth attendants. Annual passes will be sold in person at Deauville on the weekends of May 25, June 1 and June 8. In addition, they will be available at the Cape Henlopen State Park and Indian River Lifesaving Station offices as well as online at destateparks.com/PassesTagsFees throughout the entire fee season.



The Deauville Beach annual pass will not be accepted at other Delaware State Park locations. City of Rehoboth Beach permits will no longer be honored at Deauville Beach as Delaware State Parks does not accept municipal passes or permits.



Delaware Natural Resources Police will be responsible for enforcement of state park rules and regulations at Deauville Beach. Delaware State Beach Patrol will provide lifeguard service starting Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Concessions will be available for tennis, beach chair and umbrella rentals, and limited food service.



For more information about the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation’s management of Deauville Beach, including a list of frequently asked questions and the latest updates, go to destateparks.com.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.